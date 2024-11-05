Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Quincy Jones dead at 91, Kelly Osbourne's dramatic transformation

'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe says he held Frank Fritz's hand when late co-star 'took his last breath,' James Van Der Beek forced to reveal cancer diagnosis

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A split image of Quincy Jones and Kelly Osbourne

Quincy Jones passes away at 91; Kelly Osbourne turns 40 with dramatic transformation after struggles with weight and addiction. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

Top 3:

- Quincy Jones, legendary producer and composer, dies at 91

- Kelly Osbourne turns 40 with dramatic transformation after weight, addiction battles

- 'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe says he held Frank Fritz's hand when late co-star 'took his last breath'

mike wolfe and frank fritz smiling

"American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe was by Frank Fritz's side as he died. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

ON HIS OWN TERMS - James Van Der Beek forced to reveal cancer diagnosis ahead of planned timeline

HOLLYWOOD’S TAKE - Election 2024: Trump, Harris’ top Hollywood celebrity supporters

FINANCIAL WOES - King Charles cuts Prince Andrew’s $1 million allowance, private security: book

Prince Andrew in a dark suit next to King Charles speaking sternly to him.

King Charles cut Prince Andrew's allowance and private security, royal author claims. (Getty Images)

PIECE OF CAKE - Diddy celebrates 55th birthday in jail with a menu of breakfast cake and pasta

INNOVATIVE STARS - Reese Witherspoon, Penelope Cruz, Linda Evangelista turn heads on star-studded red carpet: PHOTOS

NEVER BEFORE SEEN - Barbara Rush, Warren Cowan's 1959 wedding album is a who’s who of Hollywood Royalty

Barbara Rush and Warren Cowan photographed with Jack Lemmon, Felicia Farr and other guests.

Barbara Rush and Warren Cowan photographed with Jack Lemmon, Felicia Farr and other guests. (Claudia Cowan)

FOR THE LAUGHS - Donald Trump’s top three ‘SNL’ moments

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending