Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Quincy Jones dead at 91, Kelly Osbourne's dramatic transformation

- Quincy Jones, legendary producer and composer, dies at 91

- Kelly Osbourne turns 40 with dramatic transformation after weight, addiction battles

- 'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe says he held Frank Fritz's hand when late co-star 'took his last breath'

ON HIS OWN TERMS - James Van Der Beek forced to reveal cancer diagnosis ahead of planned timeline

HOLLYWOOD’S TAKE - Election 2024: Trump, Harris’ top Hollywood celebrity supporters

FINANCIAL WOES - King Charles cuts Prince Andrew’s $1 million allowance, private security: book

PIECE OF CAKE - Diddy celebrates 55th birthday in jail with a menu of breakfast cake and pasta

INNOVATIVE STARS - Reese Witherspoon, Penelope Cruz, Linda Evangelista turn heads on star-studded red carpet: PHOTOS

NEVER BEFORE SEEN - Barbara Rush, Warren Cowan's 1959 wedding album is a who’s who of Hollywood Royalty

FOR THE LAUGHS - Donald Trump’s top three ‘SNL’ moments

