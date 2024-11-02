King Charles cuts Prince Andrew’s $1 million allowance, private security: book

Ongoing conflict between royal brothers King Charles III and Prince Andrew is at an all-time high, as the monarch has cut off his disgraced brother’s finances.

The claim was made by royal author Robert Hardman, who said Charles demanded the finance director for the monarchy to sever Prince Andrew’s £1 million a year personal allowance.

According to an updated version of Hardman’s book, "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story," the royal monarch additionally halted funds for Prince Andrew’s seven-figure private security.

The news of King Charles axing his brother’s finances comes after Prince Andrew refused to leave his $38 million home.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard previously told Fox News Digital that the king wants Andrew to leave his palatial 31-room home where he resides with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

"King Charles realizes that Prince Andrew living in Royal Lodge is not a good look," Chard explained. "Prince Andrew’s reputation is at an all-time low. He lost the respect of the nation. And yet, his ego is at an all-time high. He does not see sense. He has dug his heels and refuses to leave the home he loves, the prestigious Royal Lodge."

"King Charles has been covering him financially. I feel now he has no alternative but to freeze this support, which in turn will freeze Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge."

According to the U.K. Times, Andrew has lived in Royal Lodge since 2004 after he signed a 75-year lease agreement the year before. The property requires an estimated $503,000 annually for upkeep.

It was reported that the duke, who is "at the brink of eviction," was expected to downsize after his ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were made public.

The outlet noted that the king would cover his brother’s living expenses if he moved into Frogmore Cottage, the former U.K. home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The king would also provide for Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to vacate.

However, Andrew is reportedly "refusing" to downsize. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Fox News Digital at the time they wouldn't comment on "security matters."

QUEEN ELIZABETH II HAD ‘BLIND SPOT’ FOR PRINCE ANDREW AS JEFFREY EPSTEIN FRIENDSHIP IMPLODED: EXPERT

Andrew has been in hot water since his ties with Epstein were made public. The Duke of York announced in 2019 he was stepping back from royal duties.

In a lawsuit filed in 2020, Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually exploiting her on three occasions in 2001 when she was 17. Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

In 2022, a U.S. judge dismissed the sex abuse lawsuit against Andrew, who settled with Giuffre. The prince made a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declared he never meant to malign her character.

