Election 2024: Trump, Harris’ top Hollywood celebrity supporters

With the 2024 U.S. election around the corner, celebrities have been stepping forward to publicly endorse either Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Trump for president of the United States.

From Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez to Jason Aldean and Kelsey Grammer, these stars have used their platforms to share their thoughts and beliefs on why their preferred candidate should win.

Here's a look at celebrities who have publicly supported the presidential candidates.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Bruce Springsteen

On Oct. 3, Bruce Springsteen took to social media to share his support for Harris and Walz.

"Friends, fans and the press have asked me who I'm supporting in this most important of elections," he said from the bar stool of an undisclosed diner. "And with full knowledge that my opinion is no more or less important than those of any of my fellow citizens, here's my answer: I'm supporting Kamala Harris for president and Tim Walz for vice president and opposing Donald Trump and J.D. Vance."

Springsteen went on to call Trump "the most dangerous candidate for president" in his lifetime, citing "his disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power" as reasons he should never be allowed in the Oval Office again.

"On the other hand, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity. And they wanna grow our economy in a way that benefits all. Not just a few, like me, on top. That's the vision of America I've been consistently writing about for 55 years."

His endorsement caught the eye of Walz, who commented below Springsteen's post, "Bruce — as a lifelong fan, I couldn’t be more honored to have your support."

Harris later commented, "Thank you, @Springsteen. Our democracy is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it, and I am grateful you are with us in this fight."

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, a native of Houston, Texas, spoke at a Kamala Harris rally in Houston Oct. 25.

"We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud, country Texas women, supporting and celebrating the one and only, Vice President Harris. A woman who's been pushing for what this country really needs right now —unity," said Beyoncé, who was accompanied by former Destiny's Child singing mate Kelly Rowland.

"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we're not divided — our past, our present, our future merged to meet us here.

"Imagine our daughters growing up, seeing what's possible with no ceilings," she continued. "No limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now, those who have lived to see this historic day. Even those who are no longer physically with us, imagine all of their sacrifices. The sacrifices made so we can witness the strength of a woman standing in her power, reimagining what leadership is. For all the men and women in this room and watching around the country, we need you."

After her appearance, Beyoncé took to social media to share some snapshots of the event.

"Time for a new song," she captioned the post.

Jennifer Lopez

During her appearance at a Harris rally in Las Vegas Oct. 31, Jennifer Lopez said, "At Madison Square Garden, [Donald Trump] reminded us who he really is and how he really feels," the "Let's Get Loud" singer said.

She was referencing the controversial joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally a few days prior.

"It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day, OK? It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character.

"I promised myself that I wouldn’t be emotional. You know what? We should be emotional," she later added. "We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should.

"Our pain matters. We matter," she added. "You matter. Your voice and your vote matters."

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger announced his endorsement of Kamala Harris this week.

Schwarzenegger, 77, who served as the Republican governor of California from 2003 to 2011, said he was putting country before politics by handing out his second-ever presidential endorsement.

"I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians. I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor," he wrote in a lengthy post on X. "Let me be honest with you: I don’t like either party right now. My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results. Democrats aren’t any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime.

"It is probably not a surprise that I hate politics more than ever, which, if you are a normal person who isn’t addicted to this crap, you probably understand. I want to tune out. But I can’t. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets. To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious. And I will always be an American before I am a Republican. That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

He concluded his message by urging all citizens to vote.

"Even if you disagree with me, vote, because that’s what we do as Americans."

Taylor Swift

Shortly after the 2024 presidential debate between Harris and Trump concluded in September, Taylor Swift endorsed Harris.

On Instagram, the mega pop star wrote, "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.



"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," she continued. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," she added. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.



"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," she conlcuded. "Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady."

Jennifer Aniston

Earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston endorsed Harris.

"Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY," Aniston started her caption on Instagram. "Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters. I know we don’t agree on everything, and that is the beauty of this country, but GOOD LORD aren’t you tired of this negativity towards each other? The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other?



"Let’s please end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy - and vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us," she added, announcing she had "proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

Anne Hathaway

On Oct. 29, Anne Hathaway shared a short and sweet endorsement of Harris.

"Spoiler alert: I voted for Kamala and Joe (and it felt goooooooooooood)," she wrote on on Instagram.

Oprah

During the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Oprah Winfrey appeared on stage after the Obamas spoke, saying everyone in the crowd was "fired up."

"We can't wait to leave here and do something. And what we're gonna do is elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States," she said.

In 2020, Winfrey expressed her joy after Harris was nominated to become the first-ever Black female Vice President.

"I think what she means for women of the world is so extraordinary," she told People magazine at the time. "For women here in the United States, we can't even measure it. Because to see someone who looks like you in this role, you see what's possible for yourself. Period.

"And the generational impact: You can't put a price on it," she added. "You can't put a measurement on it," Winfrey, 66, continued. "I'm just hoping we get through the inauguration and turn the page on this really challenging time for democracy."

George Clooney

After imploring President Biden to not run for re-election, George Clooney voiced his support for Biden's second in command, Harris.

"President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest," Clooney said in a statement to CNN's Jake Tapper.

Julia Roberts

In a voice-over for a Harris ad this month, Julia Roberts said, "In the one place in America, where women still have the right to choose, you can vote anyway you want. And no one will ever know. Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth. Vote Harris-Walz."

She captioned the post, "Vote! It is our superpower."

Former President Donald Trump

Jason Aldean

In July, Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, were spotted at the Republican National Convention in the Trump family box.

After the first assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Aldean posted to Instagram to show his support and well-wishes for "45."

"This is what a Warrior looks like!," Aldean wrote in his caption attached to a photograph of Trump with blood on his face and a stiff arm raised to the crowd of campaign rally attendees. "@realdonaldtrump we are thinking about u and praying for you and your family. God has a bigger plan for you, my friend, and I think we all know what that is by now."

On Oct. 23, Aldean took the stage at a rally in Georgia to introduce Trump.

"He’s a president who, when knocked down, gets back up, raises his fist in the air and says ‘fight,’" Aldean said, referring to the first assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania this summer. "And, to me, that’s a warrior," Aldean said. "That’s who we need running this country right now."

Kelsey Grammer

During an interview with The New York Times in September, Kelsey Grammer, a proud Republican, opened up about his political views.

"For me to be anything else would be a problem," Grammer said of his political party. "I don’t go along with a lot of what is preached in Hollywood.

"I go along with what is preached in Christianity. I go along with ‘do unto others as you would have others do unto you.’ And I believe in all people. I believe in their desires and their lives and their worth. I want to make shows about that. I don’t want to hate anybody."

During a segment on BBC Radio 4’s "Today" program in 2023, Grammer confirmed his support for Trump.

Host Justin Webb asked Grammer, "You mentioned Roseanne early on, who had a great comeback but also was a Trump supporter. You were, at least you were, a Trump supporter. I’m fascinated to know if you still are?"

"I am," Grammer said. "And I’ll let that be the end of it."

Drea de Matteo

On Nov. 1, "Sopranos" actress Drea de Matteo took to social media to publicly endorse Trump.

"Guess who we voted for?" the Emmy-winning actress said in an Instagram story, according to NME. "We voted for ourselves. We the people. You n me with the justice league in place to drain the f--- neocon/corporate swamp."

In another story, per the outlet, the actress wore a T-shirt featuring the words "TRUMP 2024″ and "F--- YOUR FEELINGS" and urged her followers to "research your reality."

Dennis Quaid

Earlier this month, Dennis Quaid rallied for former President Trump in Coachella, California, addressing a crowd.



"God bless you. God bless America. I'm here today to tell you that it's time to pick a side," Quaid said on stage. "Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution? Or for TikTok? Are we going to be a nation of law and order? Or wide open borders? Which is it? Because it's time to pick a side."

Quaid portrayed President Reagan, his "favorite president of the 20th century," in the 2024 biopic . The actor drew parallels between the political landscape when Reagan was first elected and the present.

"It's amazing how the issues of the 1980 election are very similar to what they are today," he said, recalling the record-high inflation back then and the Iran hostages.

"We were a nation in decline. That's what they told us. Ronald Reagan came along and said, 'No, we're not a nation in decline . We're going there.' And we followed him," Quaid said, pointing upward. "The same with Trump, with President Trump. My favorite president of the 21st century.

"I'm gonna ask you a question that Reagan asked America back then, and I think it's the question that got him elected. Are you better off than you were four years ago?" Quaid said.

"So, like I said, people, it's time to pick a side. Who are you going to pick? God bless you," Quaid added.

Kid Rock

Kid Rock has been a proud supporter of Donald Trump for years.

In July, the rock star performed at the Republican National Convention just ahead of Trump's speech.

For his performance, Kid Rock redid his 2000 song, "American Bad A--," to include references to Trump. He began by asking the audience to stand and raise a fist before leading it in chants of "Fight, fight!" and "Trump, Trump!"

One notable lyric change happened toward the end of the song. Instead of singing the original line of "Smell the aroma, check my hits / I know it stinks in here ‘cause I’m the s---," he sang, "I know it stinks in here ‘cause Trump's the s---," censoring himself on the last word.

He finished his performance by saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for the most patriotic American bada-- on earth, President Donald J. Trump." Kid Rock then introduced UFC CEO and President Dana White , who spoke immediately before Trump gave his speech.

During his own speech, Trump spoke about Kid Rock, saying the rapper had called him and asked him if he could be involved with the convention.

"He became a friend of mine over the last ten years, and he's amazing," Trump said. "Everyone loves him. I didn't even know how big he was."

Hulk Hogan

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has long been a supporter of Trump.

Hogan first spoke at the Republican National Convention in July before taking the stage again at Trump’s massive Madison Square Garden rally in New York City in October to address the "Trumpamaniacs" in the crowd.

Hogan criticized Harris for sounding as though she’s reading from a Hollywood script during her speeches. Hogan said Harris was responsible for the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and inflation and that she acted like "she’s the victim."

"All of a sudden, she flips, she flops, she spins and turns around and acts like she was going to be the damn hero," said Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea. "But we all know Trump is the only man that can fix this country today, and with Trump as our commander in chief, peace through strength will fix all of our problems in the Middle East."

Zachary Levi

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Megyn Kelly Show" this week, Zachary Levi explained why he's enthusiastically backing Trump.

"I’m not voting for Donald Trump," Levi said. "I’m voting for Donald Trump and Bobby Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard and Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk and JD Vance, and everyone else that they’re going to bring in."

In September, during Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Reclaim America Tour," Levi said, "I did want to just give you a little context why Shazam is standing here talking to you about these various things. I grew up in my family, Christian conservative — that was pretty much kind of the lane that we were in.

"My parents were Kennedy Democrats that then turned into Reagan Republicans," he continued. "And they taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for industry that runs amok. And for a long time, I was like, ‘Man, I really want to find a politician that represents all of the things that I want and I want to see in a presidential candidate.’ And, this year, I found Bobby Kennedy. And I thought, This guy — this guy’s it. He’s the real deal.'

"In a perfect world, and whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby," he added. "But we don’t live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one. We live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff. And we’re here to stop that, right?

"We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. And we are going to make it healthy again," Levi concluded. "And so I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. Because I do believe that of the two choices we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump — President Trump — is the man that can get us there. And he’s going to get us there, because he’s going to have the backing, and the support, and the wisdom, and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard."

Rob Schneider

In August, comedian Rob Schneider urged "Robert Kennedy Jr. supporters and American Citizens" to support former President Trump.

Schneider took to social media to post a lengthy message that said, "Dear Fellow Robert Kennedy Jr. supporters and American Citizens, as we have seen this week, ONCE AGAIN the Democratic Party is NOT running on any ideas to make American’s lives better, they are once again running on the hatred of one individual, Donald J Trump," Schneider wrote.

"And they are hoping that YOU will HATE him so much that you will forget about the Democrat’s FOREVER WARS that are pushing the world closer to World War III," he continued. "They are hoping that you forget about your grocery bills being 26% higher since Biden/Harris took office.

"The Democrats CALLED TRUMP ‘HITLER’ and half the CITIZENS of our country ‘MAGATS’ and DEPLORABLES, INCITING HATRED AND THE ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF A FORMER PRESIDENT," the comedian added.

"As a fellow American Citizen and Robert Kennedy Jr. supporter, I hope that you will OPPOSE TYRANNY and join us and VOTE FOR DONALD J. TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," Schneider wrote, concluding his message with an image of the American flag.

