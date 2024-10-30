Reese Witherspoon, Penélope Cruz, Linda Evangelista turn heads on star-studded red carpet: PHOTOS

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon was all smiles as she walked the red carpet at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City in a black Maticevski Rhythm dress. While at the ceremony, she presented the award for innovation in technology to Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple.

"What a great night to celebrate the artists and innovators who push culture forward. Thank you @wsjmag for a night of inspiration!" Witherspoon wrote on her Instagram. "Congrats to Tim Cook on his award for incredible leadership in Tech Innovation. I’m so lucky to work with his amazing team at @apple everyday!"

"You looked quite stunning," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "Beautiful lady, you look fabulous in your dress."

The actress walked the carpet with her son, Deacon Phillippe, 21, who wore a black suit with a white button-up shirt. Fans in the comments section were also happy to see her enjoying time with her son.

"What a lovely young man you have there. So refreshing," one fan wrote. Another added, "Great picture of you and your son!"

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz walked the red carpet at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in a shimmering silver gown with a low-cut scoop neckline and a thigh-high slit.

She paired the look with matching silver strappy high heels with minimal makeup and accessories, which included a silver clutch.

The actress was there to present Salma Hayek with the award for innovation in entertainment and altruism. Prior to presenting the "From Dusk Till Dawn" actress with her award, Cruz highlighted Hayek's kindness towards her in the early days of her career, saying "she took me to her house, and we've been holding hands ever since."

Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista looked chic in an oversized white suit with a black turtleneck underneath while walking the red carpet at the Innovator Awards. The legendary supermodel kept her accessories and makeup to a minimum, and wore her hair in a short bob.

She was there to present Hayek with her award, alongside Cruz.

In addition to Hayek, The Wall Street Journal also honored Apple's Tim Cook, Charli XCX, Jon M. Chu, Marc Jacobs, "Saturday Night Live" and the WNBA at this year's ceremony.

"This year’s Innovators are boundary-pushing trailblazers," WSJ. Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sarah Ball said in a statement. "Each has left an indelible mark on their respective industry and continues to shape our future. We’re honored to shine a light on their collective greatness."

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek wore a sleek strapless red floor-length Balenciaga gown with a structured waist. The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for a black clutch and a big diamond ring on one hand.

While accepting her award, Hayek reflected on the early days of her career. The actress explained she was told it would be hard to find lead roles because of her Mexican heritage.

"My immediate reaction was, ‘Oh, my God, my heroes are dumb,’" she said. "Who would watch a Mexican? The 50 million Latinos that are living in this country, for starters. It didn't occur to them."

Hayek announced she would be receiving the honor on Instagram on Tuesday, saying she "could not be more grateful & honored," and her fans were quick to congratulate her, writing, "You're truly amazing! Thank you for giving us representation in media! Muchas felicidades Salma!"

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande wore a strapless white Vivienne Westwood gown with a corseted bodice and a structured waistline with side hoops — inspired by women's fashion from the 17th and 18th centuries — along with a sheer white overlay featuring floral embroidery.

The "Eternal Sunshine" singer wore her hair in a tight bun and accessorized with white high heels and layered necklaces, along with a singular ring and multiple earrings in each ear.

Grande was in attendance at the award show to present director Jon M. Chu with the award for innovation in film, alongside her "Wicked" co-star, Cynthia Erivo. She posted a series of photos from the evening on Instagram, and her fans quickly flocked to the comments section to praise her look.

"No words…ok, pure beauty from within and out," one fan wrote, while another added, "Wow! Ariana, you couldn’t look more gorgeous or angelic!"

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton paid homage to one of the night's honorees with her red-carpet look at the Innovator Awards. The socialite wore a sleeveless blue minidress with mirrored sequins sewn all over.

She paired the look with white Kiki ankle boots, a signature design of fashion designer Marc Jacobs, who received the award for innovator in fashion at the ceremony. She also accessorized with a blue handbag, diamond earrings and a ring on each hand.

The star posted photos from the evening on Instagram, with fans commenting on how much they loved the look, writing "Love everything on you. REAL LIFE BARBIE."

Lila Moss

Lila Moss stunned in a chic white loose figure-hugging Donna Karen dress with a draped back when she walked the red carpet at the Innovator Awards.

The young model chose not to go overboard with the accessories, wearing a single silver bangle, and opted for a more natural look when it came to her makeup. She styled her hair in a loose braid, leaving a few pieces out to frame her face.

"The annual Innovator Awards is undoubtedly one of the most exciting events of the year," Omblyne Pelier, publisher of WSJ. Magazine, said in a statement. "It was a pleasure to celebrate the night with our distinguished honorees and their presenters. We are grateful for the partnership and backing of our presenting sponsors Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America and Roche Bobois and supporting sponsor La Prairie."

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski wore a sleeveless JW Anderson mini dress with an excerpt from the 1914 book of essays "Art," written by English art critic Clive Bell — specifically, an essay titled "Simplification and Design."

"I love Jonathan, and I just saw this dress when it went down the runway and was like, ‘I want to wear that,’" the model told WSJ. about her look. She paired the dress with a black clutch and strappy black heels.

In part, the text on her dress read, "For if it be true that art is an index to the spiritual condition of an age, the historical consideration of art cannot fail to throw some light on the history of civilisation."