Diddy celebrates 55th birthday in jail with a menu of breakfast cake and pasta

Sean "Diddy" Combs had a decidedly less lavish birthday than usual this year.

While reports about parties thrown by the rapper have been circulating widely since his September arrest on sex trafficking charges, Combs won't have the chance to celebrate in his preferred manner – he's turning 55 in jail.

He's currently being held without bail in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Fox News Digital confirmed the foods that will be served to him on his Nov. 4 birthday.

DIDDY COULD DROP BIG NAMES IN SEX TRAFFICKING TRIAL: R. KELLY ATTORNEY

For breakfast, the menu is simple: he received fruit, cereal, breakfast cake and skim milk. His breakfast will be the same for the rest of the week, with coffee not available until Saturday.

The lunch menu included pasta with marinara sauce, with a choice of meatballs or chickpea marinara. Inmates also received a garden salad with assorted dressings, whole wheat bread, fruit and a beverage.

With dinner, Combs will get the option of having either chicken fried rice or tofu fried rice. Black beans and carrots will be served with it, with more whole wheat bread and another beverage.

WATCH ON FOX NATION: WHAT DIDDY DO ?

Combs will seemingly remain at the detention center for the next several months – his criminal trial is set to begin May 5. He's repeatedly been denied bail, with Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky making the initial decision to keep him jailed because there was no sufficient alternative to protect the community from his alleged crimes.

U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter denied him bail when Combs and his lawyers appealed, stating that he was concerned about possible witness tampering. He also noted that there is "clear and convincing evidence that there is no condition or set of conditions" to ensure community safety.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

On Sept. 16, Combs was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Combs also faces numerous allegations of sexual assault from anonymous accusers, including one 13-year-old victim who claimed she was raped at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party while two unnamed celebrities watched, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Combs has repeatedly maintained his innocence.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.