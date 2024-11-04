Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Diddy celebrates 55th birthday in jail with a menu of breakfast cake and pasta

Diddy is currently housed in a New York jail facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
close
Video shows federal agents entering Diddy jail Video

Video shows federal agents entering Diddy jail

The Bureau of Prisons said Monday that an "interagency" law enforcement operations that the infamous Brooklyn lockup housing Sean "Diddy" Combs was underway, but there was no "active threat." (Credit: Olga Fe/ FreedomNewsTV)

Sean "Diddy" Combs had a decidedly less lavish birthday than usual this year.

While reports about parties thrown by the rapper have been circulating widely since his September arrest on sex trafficking charges, Combs won't have the chance to celebrate in his preferred manner – he's turning 55 in jail.

He's currently being held without bail in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Fox News Digital confirmed the foods that will be served to him on his Nov. 4 birthday.

DIDDY COULD DROP BIG NAMES IN SEX TRAFFICKING TRIAL: R. KELLY ATTORNEY

A split image of Diddy and a tray of food

Diddy is being served breakfast cake and pasta on his birthday in jail. (Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

For breakfast, the menu is simple: he received fruit, cereal, breakfast cake and skim milk. His breakfast will be the same for the rest of the week, with coffee not available until Saturday.

The lunch menu included pasta with marinara sauce, with a choice of meatballs or chickpea marinara. Inmates also received a garden salad with assorted dressings, whole wheat bread, fruit and a beverage.

Diddy dances during a performance, wearing all white under red stage lights

Diddy will have a choice between chicken fried rice or tofu fried rice for his birthday dinner. (D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

With dinner, Combs will get the option of having either chicken fried rice or tofu fried rice. Black beans and carrots will be served with it, with more whole wheat bread and another beverage.

WATCH ON FOX NATION: WHAT DIDDY DO?

Combs will seemingly remain at the detention center for the next several months – his criminal trial is set to begin May 5. He's repeatedly been denied bail, with Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky making the initial decision to keep him jailed because there was no sufficient alternative to protect the community from his alleged crimes.

U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter denied him bail when Combs and his lawyers appealed, stating that he was concerned about possible witness tampering. He also noted that there is "clear and convincing evidence that there is no condition or set of conditions" to ensure community safety.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sean "Diddy" Combs walks the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards

Diddy has been denied bail multiple times. (Getty Images)

On Sept. 16, Combs was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Diddy making prayer hands to camera

Diddy could potentially serve life in prison if found guilty. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Combs also faces numerous allegations of sexual assault from anonymous accusers, including one 13-year-old victim who claimed she was raped at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party while two unnamed celebrities watched, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Combs has repeatedly maintained his innocence.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending