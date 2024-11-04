Quincy Jones, legendary producer and composer, dies at 91: 'Truly one of a kind'

Quincy Jones, a music mogul whose career in the industry spanned over seven decades, died Sunday night at 91 years old, his publicist Arnold Robinson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Jones was surrounded by his children, siblings and close family at his home in Bel Air, California. His cause of death was not revealed.

Robinson provided the following statement from the Jones family:

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him. He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity."

No further details surrounding Jones' death will be released at this moment, as the family requests privacy "in this time of great mourning," Robinson said.