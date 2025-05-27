Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Miley Cyrus' video shoot nightmare, 'Duck Dynasty' star dead

Jessica Biel shares rare glimpse into Montana family life with Justin Timberlake after leaving Hollywood, San Diego plane crash kills rock musician, influential music exec

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Miley Cyrus, Phil Robertson

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Miley Cyrus' video shoot nightmare, 'Duck Dynasty' star dead (Getty Images)

TOP 3: 

– Miley Cyrus reveals leg 'began to disintegrate' from infection she contracted on Hollywood Walk of Fame

- 'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson dead at 79: 'Legacy of love for God'

- Jessica Biel shares rare glimpse into Montana family life with Justin Timberlake after leaving Hollywood

jessica biel leaning on a fence in montana

Biel and Timberlake purchased their Montana home in 2015.  (Celeste Sloman/InStyle)

ROCK TRAGEDY - San Diego plane crash kills rock musician, influential music exec

DIDDY'S DARK EMPIRE - Diddy key witnesses could hurt prosecution's case despite explosive testimony: expert

P Diddy in court for jury selection.

Sean Diddy Combs sits at the defense table before the start of jury selection at Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

BILLIONAIRE BLISS - Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez sizzle on $500M yacht ahead of summer wedding

MUSIC ON HOLD - Billy Joel cancels all concerts due to brain disorder diagnosis

'OUR PIANO MAN' - Billy Joel's ex Christie Brinkley sends heartfelt message days after singer's brain disorder diagnosis

Christie Brinkley in a red smiles on the carpet split Billy Joel looks slightly over his shoulder back at the camera on the carpet

Although they have both moved on since their divorce, Brinkley and Joel remain friends. (Getty Images)

BIG GOALS - Candace Cameron Bure aims to be in 'best shape of my life' at 50

DIDDY'S DOWNFALL - Diddy sunk $35 million into Miami mansion, but Star Island digs may not be safe if he's convicted: expert

