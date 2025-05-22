Diddy sunk $35 million into Miami mansion, but Star Island digs may not be safe if he's convicted: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Miami home in the exclusive Star Island sector of South Florida was one of the targets raided in the federal case against the disgraced music mogul.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials descended onto the property in March 2024, and recent evidence revealed in Diddy's federal trial showed a trove of weapons, alleged drugs and sex paraphernalia recovered from the mansion.

In a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17, Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy (RICO); sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He has maintained his innocence.

Legal experts told Fox News Digital that if the "Last Night" rapper is convicted of the RICO charges, there's a possibility he may lose the property.

Memphis criminal defense lawyer Phil Harvey noted that while Diddy paid off the mortgage, the government still could seize the estate.

"There are two layers to prove," Harvey said. "First, he has to get convicted of count 1 of the indictment, the RICO charge. That means the jury finds him guilty of running a criminal enterprise through his entertainment businesses."

Harvey added, "Second, the jury will have to determine if the prosecutors prove that the Star Island home was ‘involved in, used or intended to be used’ in the commission of the RICO crimes, or if it was purchased with ‘proceeds obtained’ as a result of RICO crimes. If the jury finds that the property fits that description, then the government will argue that Mr. Combs ‘shall forfeit’ the Miami mansion."

The Bad Boy Records founder first moved into the neighborhood in 2003 when he purchased Tommy Mottola's sprawling nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate for $14.5 million.

Nearly 20 years later, he shelled out $35 million to purchase the home next door, 1 Star Island, which was previously owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The 1.3-acre property boasts an 8,000-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in addition to an immaculate outdoor oasis.

HSI Special Agent Gerard Gannon claimed law enforcement officials recovered semiautomatic rifles during the March 25, 2024, raid. Gannon told Madison Smyser of the United States Attorney's Office that not only was he responsible for planning and executing the raid, he was also positioned near the evidence van and could see the evidence being retrieved. Gannon was also personally in all the rooms of Diddy's Star Island mansion, except the basement.

He claimed on the stand that "80 to 90 officers" were involved in the search due to the size of the property and the security measures. The search allegedly began at 3:30 p.m., which is "not typical," but agents had learned Diddy was taking a trip out of the country, so HSI waited.

Photo evidence from one of the rooms included images of AR-15s on a top shelf. Platform high heels, sex toys, baby oil, lingerie and condoms were also seen in the room. One image showed the lower parts of an AR-15 rifle, and inside a towel two upper receivers were shown.

Gannon testified that the serial numbers were cut off from the weapons.

Criminal defense attorney Brian Pakett told Fox News Digital that he doesn't believe the government will go after his home even if he's convicted.

"The answer is likely yes, Diddy will be able to keep the home," Pakett said. "Typically, one loses their home when it is subject to forfeiture. Typically, items, including houses, are only subject to forfeiture when it is believed that the source of income to purchase the items or the home comes from the charges for which the person is convicted. Diddy, like him or hate him, had a very successful music career."

Los Angeles litigator John J. Perlstein told Fox News Digital that while the government may be able to seize his property, Diddy would "still likely have a right to contest" a forfeiture.

"In O.J. Simpson's case, Florida’s homestead exemption laws prevented the forced sale of his property to meet debt and civil obligations since the property was not linked to charges against him," Perlstein said. "Diddy might have a right to keep one of his residences not linked to alleged crimes."