'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson dead at 79: 'Legacy of love for God'

"Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson has died at the age of 79, his family announced on Sunday.

Robertson, famous for founding the Duck Commander hunting company that became the focus of his A&E show, had previously battled multiple health conditions, including Alzheimer's disease. The TV personality's daughter-in-law Korie Robertson announced his death on Instagram Sunday night.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," Korie Robertson's post read.

"He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him," the post continued.

Korie Robertson added that the family will have a private service but will share details "about a public celebration of his life."

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus," she added. "We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

Years before becoming famous on television, Robertson played football at Louisana Tech. He was a starting quarterback while NFL legend Terry Bradshaw was his backup.

Robertson later founded Duck Commander in 1972. The "Duck Dynasty" television show premiered 40 years later, in 2012, before it ended in 2017.

During a December episode of "Unashamed with the Robertson Family," Robertson's diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease was announced. His son Willie Robertson later spoke with Fox News Digital by phone, saying that Phil was "battling a lot of different things right now."

"He's got a blood disorder, and then he's got the mental issues that could be early [on-set] Alzheimer's … and probably some ministrokes because of his blood," Willie explained. "And so, it could be some stroke stuff happening, that has happened. So, we're still checking on all that."

"But then he also has a back issue. He's fractured his back and that's where the pain’s at. So, he's kind of battling many different things at the same time."

In April, Robertson's family members opened up about the patriarch's health condition again, which appeared grim.

"The No. 1 question I get everywhere I go [is], 'How's your dad doing?' Now, I’m just giving the blunt truth. I say, ‘Not good,'" son Jase Robertson said.

He added, "We're making him comfortable and we're doing the best we can. I think that's just what you do."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.