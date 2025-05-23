Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity Couples

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez sizzle on $500M yacht ahead of summer wedding

The couple's romantic Cannes getaway follows Sánchez's star-studded Paris bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Jeff Bezos literally falls for Lauren Sánchez Video

Jeff Bezos literally falls for Lauren Sánchez

Jeff Bezos falls trying to open Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez packed on the PDA while soaking up the sun earlier this week ahead of their wedding this summer.

In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, the 61-year-old Amazon founder was spotted getting handsy with the 55-year-old former entertainment journalist as the couple spent a day at sea with friends on Bezos' $500 million sailing yacht, which was anchored off the coast of Cannes, France.  

Bezos was seen playfully smacking and patting his bride-to-be on her backside while she tanned on a lounge chair next to a friend who smiled at the couple.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos on a boat

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were spotted packing on the PDA while on the Amazon founder's $500 million yacht. (SplashNews.com)

lauren sanchez kissing jeff bezos on the cheek at amfar gala in cannes

Bezos and Sánchez are reportedly tying the knot in June. (Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Sánchez showed off her toned figure in a leopard-print thong string bikini and a straw bucket hat while Bezos wore a navy blue T-shirt with blue and white patterned swim trunks.

LAUREN SANCHEZ HOSTS STAR-STUDDED PARIS BACHELORETTE PARTY BEFORE BEZOS WEDDING

In several photos, Bezos was seen kneeling on Sánchez's lounge chair as he bent over to kiss and cuddle her. In other snaps, the billionaire was spotted rubbing Sánchez's arms and nuzzling her neck. 

Sánchez was photographed sitting up on her knees as she raised her fist in the air and bent over to grab her hat from a nearby table.

Lauren Sanchez laying down with Jeff Bezos on a boat

Bezos was seen kissing and cuddling his fiancée during the outing.  (SplashNews.com)

The pair were later spotted side by side as they enjoyed lunch with their friends at a table on one of the yacht's decks.

According to Architectural Digest, Bezos first commissioned his yacht, which he named Koru, in 2018, and it was delivered to the Blue Origin founder in 2023. At 417 feet long, Koru is the largest sailing yacht in the world, according to the outlet. 

MYSTERY COUPLE MISTAKEN FOR JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SANCHEZ AT CANNES

The three-masted yacht boasts nine staterooms, teak decks, three Jacuzzis, a swimming pool and a pickleball court. Koru is accompanied by a $75 million support vessel named Abeona, which features a helipad and a hangar. 

  Lauren Sanchez enjoying her time on a boat
    Image 1 of 8

    Sánchez sits up on her lounge chair and raises her first in the air.  (SplashNews.com)

  Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos with friends on a boat
    Image 2 of 8

    The couple were joined by a group of friends for their day at sea.  (SplashNews.com)

  Jeff Bezos waving while on a boat
    Image 3 of 8

    Bezos appeared to be in good spirits as he waved from the yacht.  (SplashNews.com)

  Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez and a friend
    Image 4 of 8

    Bezos caressed his bride-to-be while she lay on a lounge chair next to a friend.  (SplashNews.com)

  Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos enjoying the food on their boat.
    Image 5 of 8

    The group was seen dining on one of the yacht's decks. (SplashNews.com)

  Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez lounging
    Image 6 of 8

    Bezos proposed to Sanchez on the yacht in 2023.  (SplashNews.com)

  Lauren Sanchez laying down with Jeff Bezos on a boat
    Image 7 of 8

    The two hosted a star-studded engagement party on Koru.  (SplashNews.com)

  Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos cuddling on a boat
    Image 8 of 8

    The city of Venice has said it is working with the couple's wedding organizers to coordinate the wedding.  (SplashNews.com)

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos having lunch

The pair enjoyed lunch with their friends while aboard the yacht. (SplashNews.com)

According to Architectural Digest, Sánchez, a licensed helicopter pilot, has been spotted flying her helicopter to and from Abeona.

Bezos proposed to Sánchez while aboard Koru in May 2023, she told Vogue in November of that year. 

The two are staying in Cannes and have attended events celebrating the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Last Saturday, Sánchez attended the Global Gift Gala in Cannes. She was given the Women Empowerment Award at that event for her "commitment to uplifting others, breaking barriers, and championing change," the Global Gift Foundation said in an Instagram post. 

The boat Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are on

Bezos' yacht, the Koru, is the largest sailing yacht in the world. (SplashNews.com)

On Sunday, Bezos and Sánchez were spotted walking hand in hand through Cannes as they enjoyed a dinner date in town.

On Thursday, the pair attended the glitzy amfAR Gala Cannes 2025, which raised funds to support AIDS research. 

In photos from the event, Sánchez sat at a table with Bezos and kissed his cheek. 

Prior to arriving in Cannes, Sánchez visited Paris, where she hosted a three-day star-studded bachelorette party. 

lauren sanchez sitting with jeff bezos at amfar gala

Prior to arriving in Cannes, Sánchez visited Paris, where she hosted a three-day star-studded bachelorette party.  (Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

The festivities kicked off May 14 at the historic restaurant Lafayette's, where Sánchez hosted a dinner for an intimate gathering of 13 women, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria.

"The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian," a source shared with People. "It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13."

Sánchez later shared a photo of the group posing on Lafayette's rooftop with the Eiffel Tower in the background. 

"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," she wrote in the caption. 

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos on the Vanity Fair red carpet.

Sánchez and Bezos have attended several events celebrating the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.  (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

On May 16, Sánchez's bachelorette group was spotted heading to lunch before partying on a yacht. Sánchez hosted another bachelorette event at Le Grand Cafe at Grand Palais May 17. 

In March, Puck News reported Bezos and Sánchez had mailed wedding invitations. They will reportedly tie the knot this June in Venice, Italy.

The city of Venice said later that month it was "mutually working and supporting" the organizers of the couple’s wedding.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

The two are reportedly holding their nuptials in Venice, Italy.  (Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

VENICE TO PLAY HOST TO BEZOS, SANCHEZ WEDDING, CITY SAYS

Venice said at the time it would be "easy" for the city to "accommodate" the couple’s nuptials "without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors." 

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

