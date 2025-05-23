Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez sizzle on $500M yacht ahead of summer wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez packed on the PDA while soaking up the sun earlier this week ahead of their wedding this summer.

In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, the 61-year-old Amazon founder was spotted getting handsy with the 55-year-old former entertainment journalist as the couple spent a day at sea with friends on Bezos' $500 million sailing yacht, which was anchored off the coast of Cannes, France.

Bezos was seen playfully smacking and patting his bride-to-be on her backside while she tanned on a lounge chair next to a friend who smiled at the couple.

Sánchez showed off her toned figure in a leopard-print thong string bikini and a straw bucket hat while Bezos wore a navy blue T-shirt with blue and white patterned swim trunks.

In several photos, Bezos was seen kneeling on Sánchez's lounge chair as he bent over to kiss and cuddle her. In other snaps, the billionaire was spotted rubbing Sánchez's arms and nuzzling her neck.

Sánchez was photographed sitting up on her knees as she raised her fist in the air and bent over to grab her hat from a nearby table.

The pair were later spotted side by side as they enjoyed lunch with their friends at a table on one of the yacht's decks.

According to Architectural Digest, Bezos first commissioned his yacht, which he named Koru, in 2018, and it was delivered to the Blue Origin founder in 2023. At 417 feet long, Koru is the largest sailing yacht in the world, according to the outlet.

The three-masted yacht boasts nine staterooms, teak decks, three Jacuzzis, a swimming pool and a pickleball court. Koru is accompanied by a $75 million support vessel named Abeona, which features a helipad and a hangar.

According to Architectural Digest, Sánchez, a licensed helicopter pilot, has been spotted flying her helicopter to and from Abeona.

Bezos proposed to Sánchez while aboard Koru in May 2023, she told Vogue in November of that year.

The two are staying in Cannes and have attended events celebrating the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Last Saturday, Sánchez attended the Global Gift Gala in Cannes. She was given the Women Empowerment Award at that event for her "commitment to uplifting others, breaking barriers, and championing change," the Global Gift Foundation said in an Instagram post.

On Sunday, Bezos and Sánchez were spotted walking hand in hand through Cannes as they enjoyed a dinner date in town.

On Thursday, the pair attended the glitzy amfAR Gala Cannes 2025, which raised funds to support AIDS research.

In photos from the event, Sánchez sat at a table with Bezos and kissed his cheek.

Prior to arriving in Cannes, Sánchez visited Paris, where she hosted a three-day star-studded bachelorette party.

The festivities kicked off May 14 at the historic restaurant Lafayette's, where Sánchez hosted a dinner for an intimate gathering of 13 women, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria.

"The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian," a source shared with People . "It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13."

Sánchez later shared a photo of the group posing on Lafayette's rooftop with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," she wrote in the caption.

On May 16, Sánchez's bachelorette group was spotted heading to lunch before partying on a yacht. Sánchez hosted another bachelorette event at Le Grand Cafe at Grand Palais May 17.

In March, Puck News reported Bezos and Sánchez had mailed wedding invitations. They will reportedly tie the knot this June in Venice, Italy.

The city of Venice said later that month it was "mutually working and supporting" the organizers of the couple’s wedding .

Venice said at the time it would be "easy" for the city to "accommodate" the couple’s nuptials "without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors."