Miley Cyrus leg 'began to disintegrate' from infection she contracted on Hollywood Walk of Fame

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miley Cyrus recently detailed how a glamorous music video shoot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame led her to the hospital.

Cyrus, 32, recalled the moment she filmed her "Something Beautiful" visual album and then landed in the ICU.

"I filmed this video in October [2024] by November at Thanksgiving, I was put in the ICU for a moment — just for a moment," Cyrus said Thursday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

BILLY RAY CYRUS' INAUGURATION STUMBLE REIGNITES YEARS OF HOUSEHOLD DRAMA: WHO'S WHO IN THE FAMOUS FAMILY

The "Wrecking Ball" singer shared she had been rolling around on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her music video.

"I caught something," she remarked. "My leg began to disintegrate... around the kneecap area. And then the doctor goes, 'Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?''

Cyrus pointed out the fact that her doctor had probably seen the worst in a hospital. However, she said the surgeon was completely grossed out by her infection.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I had to tell him," she said. "To have a surgeon look at you and say, 'Yuck…' They open up cadavers. They see inside the guts of humans and they're looking at me, telling me I'm disgusting. And they do brain operations!"

She continued to explain how she shot her music video on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the middle of the night to avoid paying costly rental fees.

MILEY CYRUS REUNITES WITH DAD BILLY RAY CYRUS, BREAKS SILENCE ON RUMORED FEUD WITH PARENTS

"I had a big dream and a small budget. Well, I had a pretty good budget, but I spent it all on my clothes," Cyrus laughed.

"Have you been to the Walk of Fame in the middle of the night?" she quipped. "I thought it was my last day."

The former Disney star’s comments come after she revealed another health scare she experienced earlier this year.

While recording the "Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party," which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton, Cyrus said she suffered an ovarian cyst rupture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had a medical emergency, I had an ovarian cyst rupture, which we didn’t know exactly what was going on… but it was pretty traumatic… extremely excruciating and I did the show anyways… it was really hard on me," Cyrus said in an interview with Zane Lowe.