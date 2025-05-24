Expand / Collapse search
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus leg 'began to disintegrate' from infection she contracted on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer says she 'caught something' after rolling around the iconic sidewalk for a music video shoot

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Miley Cyrus walks the red carpet at the Grammys in gold Video

Miley Cyrus walks the red carpet at the Grammys in gold

Miley Cyrus wore a sheer gold outfit when she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Miley Cyrus recently detailed how a glamorous music video shoot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame led her to the hospital. 

Cyrus, 32, recalled the moment she filmed her "Something Beautiful" visual album and then landed in the ICU. 

"I filmed this video in October [2024] by November at Thanksgiving, I was put in the ICU for a moment — just for a moment," Cyrus said Thursday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus shares her experience of landing in the ICU after a music video shoot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, revealing a brutal infection and a past health scare. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The "Wrecking Ball" singer shared she had been rolling around on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her music video. 

"I caught something," she remarked. "My leg began to disintegrate... around the kneecap area. And then the doctor goes, 'Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?''

Cyrus pointed out the fact that her doctor had probably seen the worst in a hospital. However, she said the surgeon was completely grossed out by her infection. 

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus explained how she shot her music video on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the middle of the night to avoid paying costly rental fees.  (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"I had to tell him," she said. "To have a surgeon look at you and say, 'Yuck…' They open up cadavers. They see inside the guts of humans and they're looking at me, telling me I'm disgusting. And they do brain operations!"

She continued to explain how she shot her music video on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the middle of the night to avoid paying costly rental fees. 

A photo of Miley Cyrus in a plunging black dress and elbow-length gloves

The "Wrecking Ball" singer said her leg "began to disintegrate" after rolling around the Hollywood Walk of Fame for a music video shoot. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

"I had a big dream and a small budget. Well, I had a pretty good budget, but I spent it all on my clothes," Cyrus laughed. 

"Have you been to the Walk of Fame in the middle of the night?" she quipped. "I thought it was my last day."

The former Disney star’s comments come after she revealed another health scare she experienced earlier this year. 

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus

While recording the "Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party," which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton, Cyrus said she suffered another medical health scare. (Getty Images)

While recording the "Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party," which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton, Cyrus said she suffered an ovarian cyst rupture. 

"I had a medical emergency, I had an ovarian cyst rupture, which we didn’t know exactly what was going on… but it was pretty traumatic… extremely excruciating and I did the show anyways… it was really hard on me," Cyrus said in an interview with Zane Lowe.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

