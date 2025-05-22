Jessica Biel shares rare glimpse into Montana family life with Justin Timberlake after leaving Hollywood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Biel shared a rare glimpse into her home life with her husband Justin Timberlake and their children in rural Montana. Biel recently invited InStyle magazine to her home in the Rocky Mountains, where she posed for photos — including the outlet's Summer Issue cover — and sat down for an interview.

The 43-year-old actress and the 45-year-old singer left Hollywood years ago and moved to Big Sky, Montana, where they are raising their two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.

During her interview, Biel spoke candidly about the challenges of balancing her busy career and motherhood.

"Spending time with the family unit is a huge priority right now, because I’ve been gone, Justin’s been gone," she said.

Biel explained that when she isn't working or doing press, her typical Saturday involves skiing with Timberlake in the morning and later picking up their children at ski school before hitting the slopes as a family in the afternoon.

"These moments at this time feel kind of priceless," the "7th Heaven" alum said.

Biel explained that she and Timberlake split parenting and childcare duties when they are both at home with their sons.

"We're doing the same thing every other parent is doing: ‘Okay, tennis. You got the tennis? I'll get the thing,’" she said.

Biel told InStyle that she feels fortunate to have a strong support system of family and friends to lean on while juggling her demanding work schedule and her parental duties.

"It really takes a village to raise any kid, let alone in a wild business like this where parents are traveling for long times for work," she said.

The "Sinner" star noted that she and Timberlake strive to ensure that one parent is able to stay home with Silas and Phineas if the other is away working.

"Sometimes we do a good job; we try to have one of us working full-time, only one," she said. "It doesn't always happen, because the opportunities arise and the timing is what it is. You just have to take advantage of it."

Biel is starring in the upcoming movie "Matchbox," which is based on the Mattel toy brand of the same name. The film, which Mattel developed after the massive success of 2024's "Barbie," was filmed in Morocco, Slovakia and Hungary.

The actress told InStyle that the timing of the movie's shoot "literally couldn't have been worse" as Timberlake was in the middle of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. She recalled that Silas and Phineas traveled to Europe to stay with her while she was filming the action-adventure comedy.

"We had our incredible [travel] teachers and our incredible nanny and our family helped out," Biel said. "The kids are good, we're good, it's all positive; it's just when you're in the middle of it, you’re like, What am I doing?"

However, Biel admitted that finding a balance as a working mom can be tough.

"It's so hard," she said. "I don't do it very well all the time."

The Emmy Award nominee went on to share the words of wisdom that she had received from her longtime producing partner, Michelle Purple.

"She said one thing to me a long time ago. She goes, ‘Listen, all you can do is: When you're working, you're 100-percent working, and when you're home, you're 100-percent home. Do not take a work call when you're at home with the kids. If you do it half-a--, you're not good at anything,'" Biel recalled. "That was a good piece of advice."

In a video for InStyle, Biel reflected on what had most surprised her about being a parent.

"The thing that surprised me about being a parent, and surprised me about myself is that I actually might be the rule enforcer," she said. "Sometimes. But it’s not really my style."

"I just sort of thought 'Justin’s going to be the rule enforcer and that’s the way it's gonna be,'" the actress continued. "I’m a Pisces, I’m more emotional, gentle, easygoing and whatever, but I’m kind of good at it. I drop a boundary and I’m like ‘Nope, you can’t cross it.’ It took a while to learn that, but it’s an important skill to have.

"And sometimes he can be really soft about things. Which I didn’t expect!" Biel added. "We take turns, and I think that was surprising to me."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, purchased their home in Blue Sky's exclusive, gated community, Yellowstone Club, in 2015, shortly before they welcomed Silas. Biel gave birth to Phineas during the summer of 2020.

In 2021, Biel and Timberlake listed their Los Angeles mansion for $35 million, but the pair later took the home off the market. The pair sold their New York City penthouse for $29 million in 2022.

During a 2024 appearance on SiriusXM's "Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa," Biel explained that they decided to make Montana their primary residence so they could raise their children away from the paparazzi.

"You get hammered on the East Coast. You kind of get hammered on the West Coast. That's why we don't really live there anymore," she said. "We're just trying to create some normalcy for these kids."

"We want to share our family with our loved ones and friends and also, we understand that our job has this major public-facing element, so we understand that part of it, but also these kids didn’t choose this," Biel continued.

"I don’t want to expose them in a way until they have an ability to make that decision for themself, you know?" she added. "This very social media world is where they exist and where they live and that will be a very big part of their life and their reality."

"I just don’t want it to be on my account so we try to engage in a way that feels authentic, but also just not, you know, blasting them all over the place and no disrespect to anybody who feels comfortable doing that. That’s just our family choice."

Though Silas and Phineas have made appearances on their parents' social media platforms, Biel and Timberlake do not show their sons' faces. While speaking with InStyle, Biel explained that she and Timberlake often face a dilemma when it comes to how much their children should be in the public eye.

"It's a tricky one, a tricky balance. We do really try hard not to expose them in a way that they're not comfortable with," she said.

Silas made a rare public appearance last August when he accompanied Biel to the US Open tennis tournament in Queens, New York. Biel told InStyle that she had a conversation with Silas ahead of the event to gauge whether he was prepared for the inevitable media attention.

"My son was 9 at the time, and he's a huge tennis fan — that's his sport, that's what he plays," she said. "We had this opportunity, and we talked about it. We talked about photographers. You know, ‘Are you comfortable with that?’ He can't make these decisions on his own, but at this point, we can at least discuss what's his opinion around it."

Biel explained why she ultimately decided to go through with the outing, telling InStyle, "You really want to give your kids every experience."

"I don't know if it was the right decision, to be honest with you, but he and I had a good time," she added. 'It's scary every time. But it's also their life. And so it's this really tricky, tricky thing to figure out, what's appropriate."

Biel noted that she and Timberlake are also ambivalent over whether they should encourage Silas' natural talent and interest in acting. "If he was a kid actor, he'd probably work all the time," she said.

However, Biel told InStyle she would prefer that Silas wait until he is older to decide whether he wanted to follow in his parents' footsteps.

"‘And when you're 18 years old, you want to be professional? Have at it. That's your choice.’ That's what I would like to hold on to, if possible, for him, you know?" she said.