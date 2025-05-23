Expand / Collapse search
Billy Joel cancels all concerts due to brain disorder diagnosis

Legendary musician cites balance and vision problems from normal pressure hydrocephalus as reason for concert cancellations

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Billy Joel announced he's canceling all his shows due to a brain disorder diagnosis. 

Joel, 76, was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, which affects his vision, hearing, and balance. According to Yale Medicine, it is "a very rare condition."

The singer took to his social media to share a statement with his fans.

Billy Joel in a suit on stage performing

Billy Joel has canceled all of his shows due to his health diagnosis. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance."

"Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health."

"He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage." He concluded, "I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

