Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Kris Jenner compared to daughters, ‘Mormon Wives’ stars’ torn friendships

-Fans compare Kris Jenner to her famous daughters after age-defying makeover

-'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars say fame, 'jealousy and comparison' tore friendships apart

-Meghan Markle admits to shattered dreams of royal motherhood while experts question Sussex family choices

MUSIC ON HOLD - Billy Joel cancels all concerts due to brain disorder diagnosis.

ROCK TRAGEDY - Music exec and rock drummer among those killed in San Diego plane crash.

DIDDY'S DOWNFALL - Diddy sunk $35 million into Miami mansion, but Star Island digs may not be safe if he's convicted, experts say.

RURAL ESCAPE - Jessica Biel offers a glimpse into Montana family life with Justin Timberlake and their sons.

DEEPFAKE DANGER - Kelsey Grammer warns of 'dangerous' AI deepfakes blurring reality in Hollywood.

DIDDY DRAMA - Jamie Foxx debunks the conspiracy theory that Diddy was behind his hospitalization.

SWIFT JUSTICE - Taylor Swift is no longer required to testify in Justin Baldoni's legal dispute with Blake Lively.

