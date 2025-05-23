Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Kris Jenner compared to daughters, ‘Mormon Wives’ stars’ torn friendships

Meghan Markle admits to shattered dreams of royal motherhood, Billy Joel cancels shows after health diagnosis

Kris Jenner gets compared to her daughters with new look; "Mormon Wives" stars’ say fame tore their friendships apart. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

TOP 3: 

-Fans compare Kris Jenner to her famous daughters after age-defying makeover

-'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars say fame, 'jealousy and comparison' tore friendships apart

-Meghan Markle admits to shattered dreams of royal motherhood while experts question Sussex family choices

Billy Joel in a suit on stage performing

Billy Joel cancels all shows after a rare brain disorder diagnosis. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

MUSIC ON HOLD - Billy Joel cancels all concerts due to brain disorder diagnosis.

ROCK TRAGEDY - Music exec and rock drummer among those killed in San Diego plane crash. 

DIDDY'S DOWNFALL - Diddy sunk $35 million into Miami mansion, but Star Island digs may not be safe if he's convicted, experts say. 

Diddy at a court hearing next to photo of him on stage

Diddy sunk $35 million into Miami mansion, but he may lose it if he's convicted, experts say.  (Getty Images)

RURAL ESCAPE - Jessica Biel offers a glimpse into Montana family life with Justin Timberlake and their sons. 

DEEPFAKE DANGER - Kelsey Grammer warns of 'dangerous' AI deepfakes blurring reality in Hollywood. 

Kelsey Grammer warns of "dangerous" AI deepfakes. (Per Bernal/Harper Select)

DIDDY DRAMA - Jamie Foxx debunks the conspiracy theory that Diddy was behind his hospitalization. 

SWIFT JUSTICE - Taylor Swift is no longer required to testify in Justin Baldoni's legal dispute with Blake Lively.

Trending