Fans compare Kris Jenner to her famous daughters after age-defying makeover

Kris Jenner has a new look.

The reality star, 69, appeared youthful and vibrant in new images she shared on social media this week. In the photos, she shows off her new hairstyle – a sleek bob that's replaced her signature pixie cut – and many say that she now bears a more striking resemblance to her famous daughters.

"Kendall is her twin," one of her followers told her, comparing her to her fifth child, model Kenner Jenner. Another person agreed, writing, "You're truly @kendalljenner's twin."

Others said she looks more like Kim Kardashian, with a follower commenting, "She's looking like Kim's twin sister, gorgeous."

The comparisons to her children continued as one person wrote, "Kourtney, is you?" while another said, "Seeing so much of @khloekardashian in Kris in these photos."

Others commented on the general youthfulness of her appearance, saying that she "could definitely pass for her 40s." One person suggested she looks even younger, writing, "Oh cmonnn ur not turning 70 ur literally 17."

A representative for Jenner did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jenner has been spending time in Paris this month after accompanying Kardashian while she testified on May 13 in the trial surrounding her 2016 robbery in the French city. On Saturday, she was photographed at the Grand Palais, where she attended an event thrown by family friend Lauren Sanchez.

In the photos, Jenner wore a chic black dress that hit mid-thigh, with a white collar, black tights and black shoes. She was escorted by longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. Kardashian, as well as pop star Katy Perry, were also in attendance.

The same group, sans Gamble, attended other bachelorette events for Sanchez earlier last week as she prepares to wed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos this summer.

Meanwhile, Kardashian appears to be back home in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, she and several friends and family shared several photos and videos of a celebration thrown in honor of the completion of her legal apprenticeship – meaning she's one step closer to becoming a lawyer.

While she didn't attend traditional law school, California allows residents to complete an apprenticeship under practicing attorneys as an alternative. She's now eligible to take the bar exam, which would make her a licensed lawyer.

"Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice," Jessica Jackson, a lawyer who mentored her, said in a speech in the private ceremony thrown for Kardashian on Wednesday at the Beverly Hills Hotel. "No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination. And a mountain of case law books to read."

She called Kardashian's path "one of the most inspiring legal journeys we've ever seen" and said she spent "18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years" on the program.

Kardashian has in recent years been a criminal justice reform advocate and in 2018 successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was serving a life sentence without parole for drug offenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.