Artificial Intelligence

'Frasier' star Kelsey Grammer voices growing alarm over AI manipulation

'Karen: A Brother Remembers' author addresses concern over identity manipulation with advanced artificial intelligence

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Kelsey Grammer warns AI will never reflect the same spontaneity as humans

Kelsey Grammer warns AI will never reflect the same spontaneity as humans

‘Karen’ author Kelsey Grammer shares with Fox News Digital his views on Artificial Intelligence, the risks of AGI and the need for integrity as deep fake technology develops.

While artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a bigger role than ever in Hollywood, award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer is warning it may be "dangerous."

The "Karen: A Brother Remembers" author opened up about his growing concern over AI deepfakes and the potential blurred lines between reality and manipulation.

"What I’m a little sad about is our prevalence these days to come up with so many, as they try to say deepfakes," he told Fox News Digital. "You know, the ones who say it usually are the ones who are actually doing it. It’s a very, very strange game out there."

Kelsey Grammer

"Karen: A Brother Remembers" author Kelsey Grammer warns about the dangers of AI deepfakes in Hollywood, expressing concerns over the blurred lines between reality and manipulation. (Per Bernal/Harper Select)

AI-generated images, known as "deepfakes," often involve editing videos or photos of people to make them look like someone else by using artificial intelligence.

While the "Frasier" star has acknowledged AI to be beneficial in some capacity, including in the medical field, Grammer shared his reservations about how the system can potentially fabricate someone’s identity in seconds. 

Kelsey Grammer warns AI will never reflect the same spontaneity as humans Video

"I recognize the validity and the potential in AI," Grammer said. "Especially in medicine and a number of other things."

"I recognize the validity and the potential in AI, especially in medicine and a number of other things."

— Kelsey Grammer

— Kelsey Grammer

Grammer warned, "But AI still is... I mean, I know they’re working on AGI now, which is probably a different animal, the one that maybe we should be more alarmed about."

Kelsey Grammer onstage at a Gala

"Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer voices concerns over AI integrity. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation)

AGI stands for artificial general intelligence - a hypothetical stage in the development of machine learning in which an AI system can match or exceed the cognitive abilities of human beings across any task, according to IBM.

Kelsey Grammer ‘cursed God’ after sister Karen’s murder Video

Meanwhile, the "Cheers" star continued to voice his concern about AI and the integrity behind it. 

"AI is never any better than the people who programmed it," he added. "But of course, now, it’s self-teaching, and maybe it will actually find a way to enhance its abilities beyond what the human input’s been."

Kelsey Grammer

While artificial intelligence is playing a bigger role than ever in Hollywood, award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer has warned the system may be "dangerous." (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

As the Hollywood actor has spent most of his illustrious career delivering scripted lines with human depth, Grammer told Fox News Digital he does not believe AI can replicate that genuineness. 

"I’m still fairly confident that it will never reflect the same spontaneity that is the human being. And so watching a human being — the real human being — will always be more interesting," Grammer said.

Kelsey Grammar Frasier

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane in the "Cheers" spin-off, "Frasier." (Getty Images)

"We have to return to a sense of integrity and basically good manners."

Grammer recently released the memoir, "Karen: A Brother Remembers." The book is available everywhere books are sold.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

