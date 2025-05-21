'Frasier' star Kelsey Grammer voices growing alarm over AI manipulation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a bigger role than ever in Hollywood, award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer is warning it may be "dangerous."

The "Karen: A Brother Remembers" author opened up about his growing concern over AI deepfakes and the potential blurred lines between reality and manipulation.

"What I’m a little sad about is our prevalence these days to come up with so many, as they try to say deepfakes," he told Fox News Digital. "You know, the ones who say it usually are the ones who are actually doing it. It’s a very, very strange game out there."

AI-generated images, known as "deepfakes," often involve editing videos or photos of people to make them look like someone else by using artificial intelligence.

While the "Frasier" star has acknowledged AI to be beneficial in some capacity, including in the medical field, Grammer shared his reservations about how the system can potentially fabricate someone’s identity in seconds.

"I recognize the validity and the potential in AI," Grammer said. "Especially in medicine and a number of other things."

Grammer warned, "But AI still is... I mean, I know they’re working on AGI now, which is probably a different animal, the one that maybe we should be more alarmed about."

AGI stands for artificial general intelligence - a hypothetical stage in the development of machine learning in which an AI system can match or exceed the cognitive abilities of human beings across any task, according to IBM.

Meanwhile, the "Cheers" star continued to voice his concern about AI and the integrity behind it.

"AI is never any better than the people who programmed it," he added. "But of course, now, it’s self-teaching, and maybe it will actually find a way to enhance its abilities beyond what the human input’s been."

As the Hollywood actor has spent most of his illustrious career delivering scripted lines with human depth, Grammer told Fox News Digital he does not believe AI can replicate that genuineness.

"I’m still fairly confident that it will never reflect the same spontaneity that is the human being. And so watching a human being — the real human being — will always be more interesting," Grammer said.

"We have to return to a sense of integrity and basically good manners."

