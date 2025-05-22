Taylor Swift no longer required to testify in Justin Baldoni's legal dispute with Blake Lively

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly two weeks after Taylor Swift was subpoenaed as a witness in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's heated legal dispute, the Grammy Award-winning pop star is no longer required to testify as Baldoni's team has withdrawn the documents, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

On Thursday, representatives for Lively expressed their approval of the reversal, saying they will continue to "stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process."

"We are pleased that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties have withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm," Lively's team said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process. The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one."

"Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day," the statement continued. "Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded. At some point they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing."

A source with direct knowledge of the case tells Fox News Digital, "When information is voluntarily received, there is no need for subpoenas."

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

After Swift was subpoenaed on May 10, a spokesperson for the pop star denied her involvement in the 2024 film "It Ends With Us" aside from the licensing of her song "My Tears Ricochet," which was featured in the movie's trailer and used in one scene.

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," Swift's representative told Fox News Digital.

"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet,'" the spokesperson added. "Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

Lively filed her lawsuit against Baldoni and "It Ends With Us" film producer Jamey Heath for sexual harassment, retaliation and emotional distress. She first filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights department and later filed one in federal court in December.

In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

In an attempt to prove his claims that Lively had taken control of the movie's production, Baldoni's legal team suggested that the actress had used her friendship with the globally famous Swift to threaten him. While working on the film, Lively insisted on rewriting the infamous rooftop scene. Baldoni had been hesitant about the idea, but he told the actress he would "take a look at what she put together," according to the complaint.

Afterward, Lively invited Baldoni over to her New York City home, where the actor said he had felt that Swift and Reynolds had pressured him into using the rewritten scene. "Later, Baldoni felt obliged to text Lively to say that he had liked her pages and hadn’t needed Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him," the complaint said.

"… I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor [emoji] You really are a talent across the board. Really excited nd [sic] grateful to do this together," Baldoni's text read, according to the complaint.

Lively shared a lengthy response, in which she referred to Swift and Reynolds as "dragons" who protect her.

"Both Ryan and [redacted] have established themselves as absolute titans as writers and storytellers outside of their primary gig – just singing or just acting or [redacted] just directing. I'm so lucky to have them as creative barometers," Lively's text, included in the complaint, read. "But also to have them as people who prop me up and make sure I'm seen for all I can, and do offer. Because they know firsthand all I contribute. They also know I'm not always as good at making sure I'm seen and utilized for fear of threatening egos, or fear of affecting the ease of the process. They don't give a s--- about that. And because of that, everyone listens to them with immense respect and enthusiasm. So I guess I have to stop worrying about people liking me."

Baldoni believed that "the message could not have been clearer," according to the lawsuit. "Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him."

The legal conflict is currently set to head to trial before a New York court in March 2026.

