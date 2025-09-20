Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Kate Middleton stuns during Trump state visit, Brett James dead at 57

Matthew McConaughey shares a bedroom secret that helped his marriage. Candace Cameron Bure navigates balancing grief for Charlie Kirk and joy at daughter's marriage.

Split photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends a State Banquet at Windsor Castle; Brett James performs live.

Kate Middleon wore an elegant ensemble, including a tiara, for President Donald Trump's second U.K. state visit. Country songwriter Brett James was killed in a North Carolina plane crash. (AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; Gabriel Grams/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Kate Middleton stuns in glittering tiara moment for Trump's state visit at Windsor Castle

- Brett James, ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ songwriter, dies in North Carolina plane crash

- Matthew McConaughey swears queen-size bed helped marriage of 13 years

candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure said that she had a difficult time balancing the grief she felt over Charlie Kirk's death with the joy she experienced when her daughter got married this week. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

GRIEF MEETS JOY - Candace Cameron Bure struggles to balance the joy of her daughter’s wedding with grief for Charlie Kirk.

WEDDING WARNINGS - President Trump warned Charlie Sheen's former in-laws before socialite daughter's ill-fated marriage: doc.

MUSICAL HARVEST - Country star Luke Bryan takes the stage and a stand for US farmers.

Dolly Parton in a black jacket sings on stage and looks out

Dolly Parton missed a Dollywood event due to health issues.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

HEALTH FIRST - Dolly Parton misses Dollywood event due to health issues. 

STARS CLASH - Jimmy Kimmel cancellation sparks a fierce celebrity split in Hollywood.

Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage

A number of celebrities spoke out after Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended following his comments on Charlie Kirk. (Michael Le Brecht/Disney via Getty Images)

CHA-CHA SIZZLE - Hilaria Baldwin calls 'DWTS' debut ‘such a dream’ as fans point out Alec’s reaction to steamy dance.

LOVE FOUND HIM - Robert Redford's real-life love story began in Utah with his wife who wasn't impressed with Hollywood fame.

