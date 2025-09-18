Dolly Parton misses Dollywood event due to health issues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dolly Parton is never one to disappoint her fans, but health comes first.

On Wednesday, the legendary country star skipped out on a Dollywood event in celebration of the theme park's latest attraction, the new Night Flight Expedition ride. In a video shared at the event, Parton explained her absence, citing health issues.

"Hello Dollywood! It’s me," she told attendees. "I know – and I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem."

DOLLY PARTON ADMITS HUSBAND CARL DEAN'S DEATH HAS BEEN 'BIG ADJUSTMENT' AFTER 60-YEAR ROMANCE

"I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,’" she continued.

"So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I’m there with you in spirit," she added. "I was looking so forward to it."

A representative for Parton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Parton has had a tough year.

In March, the country star announced her 82-year-old husband, Carl Dean, had died.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," she wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. "Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

The country music star later shared a message of thanks.

"This is a love note to family, friends, and fans," Parton wrote. "Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband, Carl. I can't reach out personally to each of you, but just know it has meant the world to me."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Despite her loss, she surprised guests at Dollywood's Celebrity Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in honor of the theme park's 40th anniversary just two weeks after Carl's death.

"Of course I will always love him, and I'll miss him, but I wanted you to know that I will always love you," Parton told guests, according to 7News .

During an appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, " Khloé in Wonder Land, " three months later, Parton opened up about how the loss has impacted her, both personally and professionally.

"My husband passed away three months ago… [There are] several things I have wanted to start, but I can’t do it," Parton shared.

"I will later," she added. "I’m just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas, but I think I won’t finish it. I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things."

After Dean died , the "Jolene" singer explained that the pain was too fresh for her to dive back into songwriting at the moment.

"I can’t afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now," she told Kardashian. "There are times like that, things like that, that will stall you a little bit. But I’ll write something else though, if it comes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m just putting that all on hold," Parton said.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.