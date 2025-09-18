Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Dolly Parton misses Dollywood event due to health issues

Country star was scheduled to celebrate theme park's new Night Flight Expedition ride

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
'BLESSED': Music icon Dolly Parton expresses gratitude and opens up about Dollywood Video

'BLESSED': Music icon Dolly Parton expresses gratitude and opens up about Dollywood

Country music legend Dolly Parton discusses her book and her Dollywood resort that focuses on entertaining families on 'America Reports.'

Dolly Parton is never one to disappoint her fans, but health comes first. 

On Wednesday, the legendary country star skipped out on a Dollywood event in celebration of the theme park's latest attraction, the new Night Flight Expedition ride. In a video shared at the event, Parton explained her absence, citing health issues. 

"Hello Dollywood! It’s me," she told attendees. "I know – and I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem."

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton was forced to skip the Dollywood event due to a health issue. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,’" she continued. 

"So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I’m there with you in spirit," she added. "I was looking so forward to it."

A representative for Parton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Dolly Parton in a red shirt smiles and looks at the camera holding a microphone

Parton said she had a kidney stone that was causing her a lot of "problems." (Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Images)

Parton has had a tough year. 

In March, the country star announced her 82-year-old husband, Carl Dean, had died

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," she wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. "Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

Dolly Parton in a black jacket sings on stage and looks out

Parton's husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, died earlier this year. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The country music star later shared a message of thanks.

"This is a love note to family, friends, and fans," Parton wrote. "Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband, Carl. I can't reach out personally to each of you, but just know it has meant the world to me."

Despite her loss, she surprised guests at Dollywood's Celebrity Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in honor of the theme park's 40th anniversary just two weeks after Carl's death. 

"Of course I will always love him, and I'll miss him, but I wanted you to know that I will always love you," Parton told guests, according to 7News.

During an appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," three months later, Parton opened up about how the loss has impacted her, both personally and professionally. 

dolly parton, carl dean

Dolly Parton was married to husband Carl Dean for almost 60 years. (Getty Images; Dolly Parton/Instagram)

"My husband passed away three months ago… [There are] several things I have wanted to start, but I can’t do it," Parton shared. 

"I will later," she added. "I’m just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas, but I think I won’t finish it. I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things." 

After Dean died, the "Jolene" singer explained that the pain was too fresh for her to dive back into songwriting at the moment. 

"I can’t afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now," she told Kardashian. "There are times like that, things like that, that will stall you a little bit. But I’ll write something else though, if it comes."

"I’m just putting that all on hold," Parton said. 

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

