Jimmy Kimmel cancellation sparks fierce celebrity split in Hollywood

Jimmy Kimmel’s indefinite suspension from ABC’s late-night lineup has Hollywood stars in a tailspin.

The network’s decision to pull "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has set off widespread controversy, with many of Kimmel’s famous friends calling it censorship, while others argue the move was justified.

Kimmel's show was pulled over his comments about alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson.

"Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views or values of the local communities in which we are located," Nexstar Media Group's broadcasting chief, Andrew Alford, said in a press release.

On the show Monday, Kimmel suggested that the 22-year-old Utah man charged for Kirk's assassination, was part of the "MAGA gang" despite reports he had a left-wing ideology, which was later reaffirmed in Tuesday's indictment.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

From comedians to actors, celebrities have flooded social media with both support and criticism of the unexpected shake-up.

Actor Rob Schneider posted about the news on X, "I don’t want to hear about someone getting upset for losing a ‘show.’ When they weren’t upset about a young father getting murdered for having conversations…"

While "Hercules" star Kevin Sorbo didn’t mention Kimmel by name, his reaction to the late-night shakeup was clear. Sorbo took to X and posted, "I sure miss Johnny Carson. He was the best! Jay Leno takes a close 2nd place!"— as he appeared to take a jab at the current state of late-night TV.

Country star John Rich shared his suggestion, posting on X, "If ABC was smart, they’d replace the @jimmykimmel show with the @therealroseanne show :) It would be YUGE!!"

Roseanne Bar appeared to agree, posting,, "I’m available to fill in @ABCNetwork."

She additionally posted on X, "Yeah imagine an administration putting pressure on a television channel to fire a comedian they didn’t like."

Savannah Chrisley shared Team Trump’s social media post about Kimmel on her Instagram Story. The social media account shared a photo that made it appear Kimmel was crying, including a previous tweet from Kirk that read, "Jimmy Kimmel isn’t funny."

President Donald Trump praised Disney’s decision to pre-empt Kimmel’s late-night show as "great news for America" on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, other Hollywood stars rallied behind Kimmel, calling the move a major blow to comedy.

Christie Brinkley posted a photo of several late-night hosts, including Kimmel, on her Instagram Story.

"Love these guys," she wrote over the photo. "The laughter they provide us is as important as the air we breath[e]! And they are taking another one of them off the air tonight! WE MUST PROTECT their and OUR 1st [Amendment] RIGHTS!!!!"

During a morning show appearance, Kimmel's good friend Jason Bateman spoke about the news.

"Well, it's troubling to say the least," Bateman said on the "Today" show. "And we all have to really take a moment and figure how we feel about this type of thing. Especially, people doing what you do."

He added, "I'm sure there's going to be some sort of collective move to respond to this, but I'm not smart enough or powerful enough to be the one to do it, but I imagine there's plenty of conversations going on to do something, because you just can't stand by and let stuff like that go on."

The host then asked, "Stuff like?" to which Bateman replied, "Well, Jimmy getting his show pulled for freedom of speech."

Bateman has previously vacationed with Kimmel, along with another famous friend, Jennifer Aniston.

In 2023, Aniston shared an Instagram post of a "summertime photo dump," while she was on holiday with Bateman, Kimmel and their spouses.

Rosie O’Donnell also voiced support for Kimmel. She posted a photo of the late-night host on Instagram with the caption, "this is unacceptable … america is no more."

Comedian Wanda Sykes revealed she had been scheduled to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday night.

"Let’s see. He didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy," Sykes said in an Instagram video.

Ben Stiller wrote on X, "This isn’t right," while "Happy Days" actor Henry Winkler posted, "@jimmykimmel his humor, his insights are important to keep showing us who we are. AND he is a most wonderful fellow."

Emmy-winning actress Jean Smart expressed outrage over the move.

"I am horrified at the cancellation of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the late-night host.

"People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda. Though I didn’t agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being. What is happening to our country?"

Reps for Kimmel did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Lindsay Kornick and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.