Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel cancellation sparks fierce celebrity split in Hollywood

Rob Schneider, Ben Stiller and more stars divided over Kimmel's Charlie Kirk assassin comments

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Panelists Kevin Walling, Mary Katharine Ham and Matthew Continetti discuss ABC’s announcement Jimmy Kimmel will be pulled off air ‘indefinitely’ on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jimmy Kimmel’s indefinite suspension from ABC’s late-night lineup has Hollywood stars in a tailspin.

The network’s decision to pull "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has set off widespread controversy, with many of Kimmel’s famous friends calling it censorship, while others argue the move was justified.

Kimmel's show was pulled over his comments about alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson.

LIBERALS RAGE AS ABC PULLS JIMMY KIMMEL OFF AIR FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN COMMENTS

Rob Schneider attends event with RFK Jr., Jimmy Kimmel speaks at Media Access Awards, and Jason Bateman at Ozark event.

From comedians to actors, celebrities have flooded social media with both support and criticism of the unexpected shake-up.  (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; Easterseals/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

"Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views or values of the local communities in which we are located," Nexstar Media Group's broadcasting chief, Andrew Alford, said in a press release.  

On the show Monday, Kimmel suggested that the 22-year-old Utah man charged for Kirk's assassination, was part of the "MAGA gang" despite reports he had a left-wing ideology, which was later reaffirmed in Tuesday's indictment.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

WATCH: ABC PULLS JIMMY KIMMEL OF AIR ‘INDEFINITELY’ OVER KIRK COMMENTS

From comedians to actors, celebrities have flooded social media with both support and criticism of the unexpected shake-up.

Actor Rob Schneider posted about the news on X, "I don’t want to hear about someone getting upset for losing a ‘show.’ When they weren’t upset about a young father getting murdered for having conversations…"

While "Hercules" star Kevin Sorbo didn’t mention Kimmel by name, his reaction to the late-night shakeup was clear. Sorbo took to X and posted, "I sure miss Johnny Carson. He was the best! Jay Leno takes a close 2nd place!"— as he appeared to take a jab at the current state of late-night TV.

Country star John Rich shared his suggestion, posting on X, "If ABC was smart, they’d replace the @jimmykimmel show with the @therealroseanne show :) It would be YUGE!!"

Roseanne Bar appeared to agree, posting,, "I’m available to fill in @ABCNetwork."

She additionally posted on X, "Yeah imagine an administration putting pressure on a television channel to fire a comedian they didn’t like."

Savannah Chrisley shared Team Trump’s social media post about Kimmel on her Instagram Story. The social media account shared a photo that made it appear Kimmel was crying, including a previous tweet from Kirk that read, "Jimmy Kimmel isn’t funny." 

A screenshot of Savannah Chrisley’s Instagram story showing Jimmy Kimmel wiping his eye during a monologue.

Savannah Chrisley posted an Instagram story about Jimmy Kimmel’s show being taken off the air after comments about Charlie Kirk. (Instagram)

President Donald Trump praised Disney’s decision to pre-empt Kimmel’s late-night show as "great news for America" on Wednesday.

Donald Trump Israel Strike Doha Qatar

Trump praised Disney’s decision to indefinitely pre-empt Kimmel’s late-night show as "great news for America." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TRUMP CALLS DISNEY PULLING JIMMY KIMMEL'S SHOW 'GREAT NEWS FOR AMERICA'

Meanwhile, other Hollywood stars rallied behind Kimmel, calling the move a major blow to comedy.

Christie Brinkley posted a photo of several late-night hosts, including Kimmel, on her Instagram Story.

Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage

Jimmy Kimmel suggested that the 22-year-old Utah man charged for Kirk's assassination, was part of the "MAGA gang" despite reports he had a left-wing ideology. (Michael Le Brecht/Disney via Getty Images)

"Love these guys," she wrote over the photo. "The laughter they provide us is as important as the air we breath[e]! And they are taking another one of them off the air tonight! WE MUST PROTECT their and OUR 1st [Amendment] RIGHTS!!!!"

A group photo of late-night hosts John Oliver, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon smiling together, posted by Christie Brinkley on Instagram with supportive text.

Christie Brinkley posted support for Jimmy Kimmel and other late-night comedians, stressing the importance of their comedy and free speech. (Instagram)

During a morning show appearance, Kimmel's good friend Jason Bateman spoke about the news.

"Well, it's troubling to say the least," Bateman said on the "Today" show. "And we all have to really take a moment and figure how we feel about this type of thing. Especially, people doing what you do."

He added, "I'm sure there's going to be some sort of collective move to respond to this, but I'm not smart enough or powerful enough to be the one to do it, but I imagine there's plenty of conversations going on to do something, because you just can't stand by and let stuff like that go on."

Jimmy Kimmel performs on stage before show suspension

Jimmy Kimmel hosts his late-night program in Los Angeles.  (David Russell/Disney via Getty Images)

The host then asked, "Stuff like?" to which Bateman replied, "Well, Jimmy getting his show pulled for freedom of speech."

Bateman has previously vacationed with Kimmel, along with another famous friend, Jennifer Aniston

In 2023, Aniston shared an Instagram post of a "summertime photo dump," while she was on holiday with Bateman, Kimmel and their spouses. 

Jennifer Aniston smiles with a hand on her hip wearing a plunging chain dress on the carpet at the SAG Awards

In 2023, Jennifer Aniston shared an Instagram "summertime photo dump" while vacationing with Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and their spouses. She has not commented on Kimmel’s suspension. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Rosie O’Donnell also voiced support for Kimmel. She posted a photo of the late-night host on Instagram with the caption, "this is unacceptable … america is no more."

Comedian Wanda Sykes revealed she had been scheduled to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday night. 

"Let’s see. He didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy," Sykes said in an Instagram video. 

Ben Stiller wrote on X, "This isn’t right," while "Happy Days" actor Henry Winkler posted, "@jimmykimmel his humor, his insights are important to keep showing us who we are. AND he is a most wonderful fellow."

Emmy-winning actress Jean Smart expressed outrage over the move.

"I am horrified at the cancellation of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the late-night host.

"People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda. Though I didn’t agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being. What is happening to our country?"

Reps for Kimmel did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Lindsay Kornick and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

