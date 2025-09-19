Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Music Industry News

Country star Luke Bryan takes the stage and a stand for US farmers

Music event supports struggling farming communities across America

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
CMA Awards host Luke Bryan recalls moment he made it big in country music Video

CMA Awards host Luke Bryan recalls moment he made it big in country music

Luke Bryan celebrated reaching 30 number one hit singles by looking back at the moment he realized he made it big in country music.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luke Bryan is taking his love for farming to a whole new level. 

The country music star kicked off the fall leg of his Farm Tour – a series of shows he performs each year at farms across the country – this week, and in a new interview, he explained how the music event isn’t just a concert series, but a tribute to his roots and a lifeline for the struggling farming communities throughout the U.S.

Bryan, who owns a farm in Nashville, has always kept his connection to the land strong. 

LUKE BRYAN CALLS OUT ROWDY FANS, BRAXTON KEITH STORMS OFFSTAGE AS CONCERT CHAOS SPIRALS

Luke Bryan and Bayer team up with Feeding America® to launch the "Take Care, Now" campaign.

Luke Bryan has been doing his Farm Tour for years. (Business Wire/AP Photo)

Growing up in Georgia, where his father owned a peanut mill, Bryan has a deep respect for the hard work that goes into farming. 

"Farmers, and me in that world, who drove the big tractors and had the big pick-up trucks, they were … my heroes," he shared during an interview on the "Today" show.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

16 years ago, Bryan was inspired to hit the road and bring his music straight to the heart of rural America.

More than a decade later, the country star's Farm Tour is packed with 10,000 to 20,000 concertgoers in the fields. Bryan’s mission is to create an experience for his fans by celebrating both music and farming. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Luke Bryan

16 years ago, Bryan was inspired to hit the road and bring his music straight to the heart of rural America. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Bryan’s Farm Tour doesn’t just focus on music – over the years, he’s handed out more than 80 scholarships through his massive music event.

This year, the Farm Tour rolled into Brooklyn, Wisconsin, hosted by Kevin and Erica Klon at their Klondike Farm.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD FULLY EMBRACES TRADITIONAL COUNTRY LIVING ON HER TENNESSEE FARM

The two farmers also appeared on the "Today" show, sharing their thoughts on the state of farming in America today. 

"We’re losing them, slowly but surely," Erica said.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan previously performed concerts for his Farm Tour in May. (Disney/Art Streiber)

While the farmers reflected on the growing concern over the shrinking number of farmers in the U.S., Kevin made it clear how much Bryan’s presence means to the community. 

"The fact that Luke is supporting … he’s very generous with the youth and the nation. It’s just extra special that it’s at our place."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Luke Bryan and Bayer team up with Feeding America® to launch the "Take Care, Now" campaign.

Luke Bryan took his Farm Tour to California for the first time earlier this year. (Business Wire/AP Photo)

In addition to Bryan’s performances, he’s on a mission to lift the farming communities and hopes it’ll give the industry across America a boost. 

"We worked hard to make it feel that way," he added. 

Bryan’s Farm Tour was hosted in the spring for the first time in California this year. 

The fall leg of his music event kicked off Thursday in Brooklyn, Wisconsin, and will make stops in Prairie Grove, Illinois, and Lansing, Michigan, this weekend. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue