Country star Luke Bryan takes the stage and a stand for US farmers

Luke Bryan is taking his love for farming to a whole new level.

The country music star kicked off the fall leg of his Farm Tour – a series of shows he performs each year at farms across the country – this week, and in a new interview, he explained how the music event isn’t just a concert series, but a tribute to his roots and a lifeline for the struggling farming communities throughout the U.S.

Bryan, who owns a farm in Nashville, has always kept his connection to the land strong.

Growing up in Georgia, where his father owned a peanut mill, Bryan has a deep respect for the hard work that goes into farming.

"Farmers, and me in that world, who drove the big tractors and had the big pick-up trucks, they were … my heroes," he shared during an interview on the "Today" show.

16 years ago, Bryan was inspired to hit the road and bring his music straight to the heart of rural America.

More than a decade later, the country star's Farm Tour is packed with 10,000 to 20,000 concertgoers in the fields. Bryan’s mission is to create an experience for his fans by celebrating both music and farming.

Bryan’s Farm Tour doesn’t just focus on music – over the years, he’s handed out more than 80 scholarships through his massive music event.

This year, the Farm Tour rolled into Brooklyn, Wisconsin, hosted by Kevin and Erica Klon at their Klondike Farm.

The two farmers also appeared on the "Today" show, sharing their thoughts on the state of farming in America today.

"We’re losing them, slowly but surely," Erica said.

While the farmers reflected on the growing concern over the shrinking number of farmers in the U.S., Kevin made it clear how much Bryan’s presence means to the community.

"The fact that Luke is supporting … he’s very generous with the youth and the nation. It’s just extra special that it’s at our place."

In addition to Bryan’s performances, he’s on a mission to lift the farming communities and hopes it’ll give the industry across America a boost.

"We worked hard to make it feel that way," he added.

Bryan’s Farm Tour was hosted in the spring for the first time in California this year.

The fall leg of his music event kicked off Thursday in Brooklyn, Wisconsin, and will make stops in Prairie Grove, Illinois, and Lansing, Michigan, this weekend.