Hilaria Baldwin calls 'DWTS' debut ‘such a dream’ as fans point out Alec’s reaction to steamy dance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hilaria Baldwin is living out her dream.

During Tuesday's premiere of "Dancing with the Stars," the mom of seven gave a stellar performance with partner Gleb Savchenko as her husband, Alec Baldwin, and other members of her family in the audience cheering her on.

"It's such a dream to have my family here," she told Fox News Digital after the show's premiere.

Ahead of her debut dance to Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud," Hilaria took her rehearsals with Savchenko from Los Angeles to New York, where she lives with Alec and their seven children.

HILARIA BALDWIN SCORES 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' AFTER BUMPY JOURNEY TO REALITY TV FAME

"With one week to go, I'm taking Gleb to New York, where I live. I'm so excited to share this experience with my family," she said in the "DWTS" package before her live performance.

"She's a hard worker," Alec told the "DWTS" camera while sitting in on Hilaria's rehearsal. "This was her life until she got injured, so she’s just going to give it everything she has. I’m proud of her, very proud of her."

IRELAND BALDWIN CALLS HILARIA 'BAT S--- CRAZY' BUT CREDITS HER WITH SAVING DAD ALEC’S LIFE

During their live cha-cha performance, Hilaria and Gleb shared an intimate moment in which they came face to face. Alec was seen clapping, but fans instantly noticed the expression on his face.

"I’m crying the camera panning over to alec baldwin he does not want to be there," one person wrote on X.

"Alec Baldwin watching Hilaria and Gleb’s steamy Cha-Cha like 😐 That poker face deserves its own mirrorball trophy 😂," another added.

Other viewers pointed out how the Baldwins always support each other.

"Alec Baldwin popping up on DWTS 👀 Hilaria hyping him up as always. Gotta respect the support system," one X user noted.

"Hilaria Baldwin’s gratitude for Alec and the kids' support on *DWTS* is heartwarming. Family backing makes the spotlight a little less intimidating! 💃❤️," another wrote.

WATCH: ‘DWTS’ CONTESTANT HILARIA BALDWIN SAYS IT'S A ‘DREAM’ TO HAVE HUSBAND ALEC BALDWIN IN THE CROWD

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Hilaria told People magazine that Alec has been "supportive" throughout her "Dancing with the Stars" journey thus far.

"He's been wanting me to do this show for a very long time, and he has been very supportive and he's very happy for this," she said. "I've supported him through a lot, and I think he's excited to do this."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Speaking with Fox News Digital, the yoga instructor admitted that she never thought she'd get to this point in her career.

"I mean, it's not just the experience and how warm and welcoming this environment is and everybody here in 'Dancing with the Stars' family, but this was something … I loved to dance, and I didn't do it on the same level as him, but I loved it a lot," Hilaria said after the show's premiere. "And then I broke my hip and all of a sudden I was in a wheelchair and I thought I would never dance again. I just closed that chapter. I closed that door."

"So to be here dancing with [Gleb], specifically him, he's so about technique and mentality and all of the stuff that my nerdy dancer self loves, it's just a dream come true. He's nicer to me than I am to myself. I feel like we're very similar. It's so interesting, the science of how they pair people together, and I think that we're very similar in some very surprising ways."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Training at the beginning was like blisters on the feet, so I've gotten through that phase. You show up every day, and you work, and you focus, and you just do your best because the time is very short," she continued.

"We're accomplishing a lot in a very short period of time," she added. "All of the couples are. And so that has been, that's fun for me, it's play time. I think the hardest thing is my mind. To stay focused, you know, I'm somebody who sometimes I'm a little, I get unfocused, and so really staying present and being grateful for each moment is something that I'm trying to do rather than being hard on myself".