Candace Cameron Bure struggles to balance joy of daughter’s wedding with grief for Charlie Kirk

Candace Cameron Bure had conflicting emotions going into her daughter's wedding celebration.

The 49-year-old "Full House" star celebrated her daughter's marriage to former Disney Channel actor Bradley Perry, on Sept. 14, just days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. She later addressed, via Instagram Stories, the difficulty of celebrating in the aftermath of such a tragedy.

"It was also a difficult week with the assassination of Charlie, and it was really devastating," she explained. "This juxtaposition of emotions — feeling grief and wanting to celebrate the wedding, all at the same time."

She continued, "I kind of laid low for the most part. But if you’ve been around here for any length of time, you know that I’m never going to stop sharing my faith. I’m never going to stop encouraging people to read the Bible. It truly is my favorite thing to do because I love God and I love Jesus, and I want to share that with all of you."

Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 during a speaking engagement in Orem, Utah. Candace initially responded to the news on Instagram, posting a photo of him with the words, "We love you Charlie. Well done good and faithful servant," written underneath.

News of her daughter’s wedding came as a surprise to many, since the couple kept the engagement private. Natasha later revealed that she'd gotten engaged in April.

"These last few months, but last week, has been crazy," Candace said in her Instagram Stories. "We kept a really big secret, and it was so fun to keep, I’ll be honest. And, at times, it was hard."

After news of their marriage broke, Candace, who also shares sons Lev and Maksim with her husband, Valeri Bure, shared photos from the special day on Instagram.

In the photos, Candace can be seen posing next to the newlyweds in a blue dress with a floral detail on the bodice, and in another image helping zip Natasha into her strapless lace Kinsley Couture gown. Other shots show the happy couple in various poses, including one of the family standing together at the altar.

Natasha shared details about her big day in an interview with People, including the special role she gave her mother.

"My mom is my something blue at my wedding, which is so special," Natasha said. "She means the absolute world to me, so having her honored in that way felt so right."

In January 2024, Candace celebrated the marriage of her son, Lev, to his wife, Elliott Dunham, sharing photos from the festivities with her Instagram followers.

"Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with," she wrote in the caption. "I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God’s blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full."