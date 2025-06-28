Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez married, Suzanne Somers' widower dating again

Expand / Collapse search
'60's teen idol Bobby Sherman passed away. Ali Larter showed off her bikini body in a red swimsuit.

Jeff Bezos kissing Lauren Sanchez; a photo of Suzanne Somers with Alan Hamel

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were married on Friday in Venice. Alan Hamel, Suzanne Somers' widow, shared that he's dating one of her former co-stars. (AP Photo; Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3: 

- Lauren Sánchez shares first look at wedding to Jeff Bezos, reveals her new name

- Suzanne Somers' widower finds romance with late wife's 'Hollywood Wives' costar

- '60s teen Idol Bobby Sherman dead at 81

Ali Larter o the streets of New York split with Ali Larter in a red bikini.

Larter shared a photo of herself in a red bikini to Instagram on Monday. (TheStewartofNY/GC Images; Ali Larter/Instagram)

'SUIT OF ARMOR' - 'Landman' star Ali Larter stuns in red bikini selfie from her trailer.

OFFICIAL WORD - Beach Boys' Brian Wilson cause of death revealed.

IT CROWD - Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez celebrity wedding guests take Venice by storm.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arriving in Italy for their wedding.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were photographed leaving their hotel via water taxi on Thursday. (STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

CONCERT CHAOS - Country singer Cody Johnson forced to stop 'God Bless America' performance as violent brawl breaks out.

TURNING POINT - Brad Pitt confesses he 'needed rebooting' after sobering incident that led to Angelina Jolie divorce.

'UTTERLY ABSURD' - Prince William's royal plan leaves no room for Prince Harry's 'American children': expert.

Denise Austin in a blue swimsuit by the rocks

Denise Austin shaped a photo of herself in a blue bikini on Instagram. (Denise Austin/Instagram)

SHORE SHOWSTOPPER - Denise Austin shows off bikini body while vacationing in the South of France.

