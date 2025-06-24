Prince William's royal plan leaves no room for Prince Harry's 'American children': expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two young children won’t have royal roles once Prince William becomes king.

The claim is being made by several royal experts who noted that the Prince of Wales has been preparing for his future role as monarch while supporting his father, King Charles, who has cancer.

"It’s utterly absurd for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to believe their children might one day choose to become working royals," Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di for Daily podcast, told Fox News Digital.

"That kind of entitlement isn’t just wishful thinking — it borders on delusion," she claimed. "These are American children who’ve been raised oceans away from the monarchy, with no exposure to the customs, culture, or continuity that define royal life."

"Harry closed that door himself the moment he boarded Tyler Perry’s private jet and handed over his life story to a ghostwriter for ‘Spare,’" Schofield added.

Schofield’s statements came shortly after it was suggested in recent reports that Harry, 40, wanted to keep HRH titles for his children – or His and Her Royal Highness – so that they can decide for themselves whether they want to be working royals when they grow up.

However, The Times U.K. reported that "under the next reign, roles for Archie and Lili as working royals are unlikely."

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are raising their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in California. Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace and Archewell, which handles the offices for the duke and duchess, for comment.

"Prince William will not be thinking of giving the Sussex children formal future royal roles - ludicrous!" British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"The children are being raised in America and, as I understand, do not have any understanding of the British royal family," she explained.

"They will not have received the guidance to fit into royal life and royal expectations should not even be a thought… And why would Harry and Meghan want this for their children anyway? They stepped down as working royals, painted the British royal family in the most aberrant light, and ran as far away from them as possible!"

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that Harry and William are not on speaking terms. Their relationship deteriorated following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back as senior royals in 2020 and move to California.

Since their royal exit, the couple has aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s explosive 2023 memoir "Spare," featuring embarrassing details about the House of Windsor, only made things worse.

In May, Harry told the BBC that he wanted to reconcile with his family but his father, 76, wouldn’t speak to him. According to The Times, Harry’s pleas "did little to thaw the family freeze."

Sources told the outlet that William’s attitude towards his brother had shifted significantly – to "indifference."

"Where he once raged at his brother’s outbursts — after the publication of ‘Spare,’ a friend told me that though he was determined not to publicly respond even though ‘inside he’s burning’ — the anger has subsided to indifference," wrote royal editor Roya Nikkhah.

"A friend tells me: ‘What has struck me the most recently is that he just doesn’t mention it at all. It used to be that the family stuff was taking up a lot of space in his head, it was a very close relationship and he was very upset. But he’s not letting it get to him at all anymore. It is a change. It’s sad, but it’s a much healthier space for him to be at,’" she shared.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams pointed out to Fox News Digital that the deep rift between the royals hasn’t been caused by Archie and Lili – it stems from the battling brothers.

"It may or may not resolve itself," Fitzwilliams warned. "It would be simple for the HRH to be removed by the sovereign. However, they were entitled to it automatically as children of the sons of the monarch, because of the 1917 letters patent of George V, contrary to what the Sussexes claimed in their infamous Oprah interview. It is unclear what William will do when he becomes king, but he will be well aware of the probable effect and vast, often adverse publicity if he did this."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that Harry and William’s relationship – or lack of it – reached a point of no return following the publication of "Spare."

"Prince Harry has consistently exacerbated the rift he created after he departed from royal life with his tell-all whingefest ‘Spare,’" which was unbefitting as a member of the family," Fordwich explained.

"Growing up together, both Prince William and Prince Harry knew how treasured trust is - they trusted each other. But Prince Harry has deliberately destroyed that trust, which can never be regained."

"Therefore, it would be beyond hypocritical for the Sussexes, who have rejected royal duties, to expect their children who have zero knowledge of royal responsibilities to ever even be able to assume any roles," Fordwich continued. "They declared royal life ‘unbearable’ and their undignified conduct has confirmed how ill-fitted either of them would be back in any royal roles."

While Harry continues to look back, William is said to be moving forward. The heir to the British throne, 43, is said to have "international ambitions" where he can connect with world leaders, as well as "supercharge" his philanthropy alongside his wife Kate Middleton.

"Prince William is taking a healthy approach by not even addressing nor wasting time considering his wayward brother," Fordwich claimed. "He is dedicated to his lovely, loyal family and royal duties. He doesn’t see any point in even discussing his brother as he isn’t in control of his despicable actions. He sees his time better focused on where he can make a difference for his family, his people and his role in his nation’s history."

And William continues to prioritize his family.

"He’s always been fiercely protective of them and will be fiercely protective of them in the future," a friend told the outlet. And regardless of "criticism from some quarters," William and Kate are sticking to their guns. The Princess of Wales, 43, has slowly returned to public duties after announcing she was cancer-free this year.

"I don’t think he’s ever doubted [public support], but they don’t take it for granted and always want to make sure they express gratitude whenever they have the opportunity," the pal claimed.

Schofield said that William’s reported decision not to include Archie and Lilibet isn’t just about putting his foot down as he thinks about the monarchy’s future.

"Any attempt to bring Harry and Meghan’s children into the royal fold would raise eyebrows across the palace — not just among senior royals, but among seasoned courtiers," Schofield explained. "People who understand that royal service isn’t a vibe — it’s a vocation, built on discipline, education, and loyalty."

"The idea that proximity to the children could somehow smooth the way for Harry and Meghan to re-enter the royal scene? Preposterous," she claimed. "Royal protocol isn’t a revolving door."

"To imagine that children with no connection to the institution — culturally, geographically, or personally — could just pop in for a royal procession is pure fantasy," Schofield claimed. "It’s a glimpse into how wildly out of touch Harry and Meghan have become. They don’t respect the institution, its legacy, or the responsibility it requires — but they still want access. It’s not just ludicrous. It’s laughable."

Chard agreed.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE 'FEARED' KING CHARLES DELAYED THEIR KIDS' PASSPORTS OVER ROYAL TITLES: REPORT

"The Sussex children will always be family. However, the likelihood that they will ever carve out a formal British Royal role is unthinkable," she said. "Prince William has moved on from the Sussex family tribulations to protect his family's sanity. Sadly, at this point, the Sussexes are irrelevant to Prince William."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.