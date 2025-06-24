Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Prince William

Prince William's royal plan leaves no room for Prince Harry's 'American children': expert

The Prince of Wales has reportedly moved from 'burning' anger to 'indifference' toward Harry, who betrayed family trust with tell-all memoir

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
Prince Harry, Prince William need an intervention to end feud: expert Video

Prince Harry, Prince William need an intervention to end feud: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen tells Fox News Digital tensions remain high between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales as their father, King Charles III, hopes to make peace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two young children won’t have royal roles once Prince William becomes king.

The claim is being made by several royal experts who noted that the Prince of Wales has been preparing for his future role as monarch while supporting his father, King Charles, who has cancer.

"It’s utterly absurd for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to believe their children might one day choose to become working royals," Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di for Daily podcast, told Fox News Digital.

PRINCE HARRY REMAINS STUCK IN THE PAST WHILE MEGHAN MARKLE BUILDS HOLLYWOOD EMPIRE: EXPERTS

Prince William in a blue suit smirking with Meghan Markle smiling and Prince Harry looking serious behind him.

Prince William reportedly doesn't have a relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the couple's royal exit in 2020. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"That kind of entitlement isn’t just wishful thinking — it borders on delusion," she claimed. "These are American children who’ve been raised oceans away from the monarchy, with no exposure to the customs, culture, or continuity that define royal life."

"Harry closed that door himself the moment he boarded Tyler Perry’s private jet and handed over his life story to a ghostwriter for ‘Spare,’" Schofield added.

Meghan Markle wearing a strapless sweetheart cut black dress standing next to Tyler Perry wearing all black.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Tyler Perry at The Paley Gala Honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Dec. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.  (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Schofield’s statements came shortly after it was suggested in recent reports that Harry, 40, wanted to keep HRH titles for his children – or His and Her Royal Highness – so that they can decide for themselves whether they want to be working royals when they grow up. 

A close-up of Prince Harry in a grey suit

Prince Harry told the BBC in May that he's ready to reconcile with his family. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

However, The Times U.K. reported that "under the next reign, roles for Archie and Lili as working royals are unlikely."

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are raising their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in California. Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace and Archewell, which handles the offices for the duke and duchess, for comment.

"Prince William will not be thinking of giving the Sussex children formal future royal roles - ludicrous!" British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

Prince William wearing a dark blue blazer and speaking to a mic.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks on stage during the "Leading with Impact" event, as part of London Climate Action Week, at Bloomberg headquarters in London, on Jun. 24, 2025.  (CARLOS JASSO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The children are being raised in America and, as I understand, do not have any understanding of the British royal family," she explained. 

"They will not have received the guidance to fit into royal life and royal expectations should not even be a thought… And why would Harry and Meghan want this for their children anyway? They stepped down as working royals, painted the British royal family in the most aberrant light, and ran as far away from them as possible!"

A close-up of Prince William telling something to a smiling Kate Middleton with a Union Jack flag in front of her.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, held at the historic Horse Guards Parade on May 8, 2025, in London, England.  (Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that Harry and William are not on speaking terms. Their relationship deteriorated following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back as senior royals in 2020 and move to California.

Prince Harry in a polo suit holding Meghan Markle's hand as she wears a cut-out white dress.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Since their royal exit, the couple has aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s explosive 2023 memoir "Spare," featuring embarrassing details about the House of Windsor, only made things worse.

In May, Harry told the BBC that he wanted to reconcile with his family but his father, 76, wouldn’t speak to him. According to The Times, Harry’s pleas "did little to thaw the family freeze."

King Charles in a grey suit and black top hat waving in a royal carriage next to Camilla wearing all white with a matching hat.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by carriage on Day Four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, on Jun. 20, 2025. The monarch is battling an undisclosed form of cancer. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

Sources told the outlet that William’s attitude towards his brother had shifted significantly – to "indifference."

Prince Harry and Prince William looking at each other in matching suits

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship worsened following the publication of "Spare" in 2023. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Where he once raged at his brother’s outbursts — after the publication of ‘Spare,’ a friend told me that though he was determined not to publicly respond even though ‘inside he’s burning’ — the anger has subsided to indifference," wrote royal editor Roya Nikkhah.

"A friend tells me: ‘What has struck me the most recently is that he just doesn’t mention it at all. It used to be that the family stuff was taking up a lot of space in his head, it was a very close relationship and he was very upset. But he’s not letting it get to him at all anymore. It is a change. It’s sad, but it’s a much healthier space for him to be at,’" she shared.

Prince William sitting down between Michael Bloomberg and Jason Knauf.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (center) and former Mayor of New York, Michael R. Bloomberg (right) attend the "Leading with Impact" event, as part of London Climate Action Week, at Bloomberg headquarters in London, on Jun. 24, 2025. Next to William is Jason Knauf, who is known as one of the royal's most trusted confidantes. (CARLOS JASSO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams pointed out to Fox News Digital that the deep rift between the royals hasn’t been caused by Archie and Lili – it stems from the battling brothers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at an event in New York City

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their two young children in California. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

"It may or may not resolve itself," Fitzwilliams warned. "It would be simple for the HRH to be removed by the sovereign. However, they were entitled to it automatically as children of the sons of the monarch, because of the 1917 letters patent of George V, contrary to what the Sussexes claimed in their infamous Oprah interview. It is unclear what William will do when he becomes king, but he will be well aware of the probable effect and vast, often adverse publicity if he did this."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that Harry and William’s relationship – or lack of it – reached a point of no return following the publication of "Spare."

A close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a polka dot dress and a black fascinator.

Prince William has been supporting his wife Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer last year. She is now cancer-free. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Prince Harry has consistently exacerbated the rift he created after he departed from royal life with his tell-all whingefest ‘Spare,’" which was unbefitting as a member of the family," Fordwich explained.

Prince Harry's memoir on display in a bookstore in Bath, England

Prince Harry detailed his sibling rivalry with Prince William, heir to the British throne, in "Spare." (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

"Growing up together, both Prince William and Prince Harry knew how treasured trust is - they trusted each other. But Prince Harry has deliberately destroyed that trust, which can never be regained."

"Therefore, it would be beyond hypocritical for the Sussexes, who have rejected royal duties, to expect their children who have zero knowledge of royal responsibilities to ever even be able to assume any roles," Fordwich continued. "They declared royal life ‘unbearable’ and their undignified conduct has confirmed how ill-fitted either of them would be back in any royal roles."

A close-up of Meghan Markle with the word "future" behind her.

Meghan Markle, an American actress born in California, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry in 2018.  (Kristy Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images)

While Harry continues to look back, William is said to be moving forward. The heir to the British throne, 43, is said to have "international ambitions" where he can connect with world leaders, as well as "supercharge" his philanthropy alongside his wife Kate Middleton.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour

Britain's Princess Charlotte and her mother Catherine, the Princess of Wales, leave Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour, the king's annual birthday parade, in London, on June 14, 2025 (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

"Prince William is taking a healthy approach by not even addressing nor wasting time considering his wayward brother," Fordwich claimed. "He is dedicated to his lovely, loyal family and royal duties. He doesn’t see any point in even discussing his brother as he isn’t in control of his despicable actions. He sees his time better focused on where he can make a difference for his family, his people and his role in his nation’s history."

And William continues to prioritize his family.

Prince William looking away as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smile at each other sitting in church.

From left: Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018, in London, England. A few years later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly spoke about their struggles with royal life. (Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"He’s always been fiercely protective of them and will be fiercely protective of them in the future," a friend told the outlet. And regardless of "criticism from some quarters," William and Kate are sticking to their guns. The Princess of Wales, 43, has slowly returned to public duties after announcing she was cancer-free this year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in formal royal attire sitting on a carriage smiling and waving to the public.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 16, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Max Mumby - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"I don’t think he’s ever doubted [public support], but they don’t take it for granted and always want to make sure they express gratitude whenever they have the opportunity," the pal claimed.

Schofield said that William’s reported decision not to include Archie and Lilibet isn’t just about putting his foot down as he thinks about the monarchy’s future.

Carole Middleton in an ivory lace dress and matching hat smiling and chatting with King Charles wearing a grey suit.

King Charles III and Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton's mother, in the grandstand on Day Two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on Jun. 18, 2025.  (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Any attempt to bring Harry and Meghan’s children into the royal fold would raise eyebrows across the palace — not just among senior royals, but among seasoned courtiers," Schofield explained. "People who understand that royal service isn’t a vibe — it’s a vocation, built on discipline, education, and loyalty."

Meghan Markle waves in a white halter top and light pink pants while holding Prince Harry's hand in a grey suit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito. (Henning Kaiser/picture alliance/Getty Images)

"The idea that proximity to the children could somehow smooth the way for Harry and Meghan to re-enter the royal scene? Preposterous," she claimed. "Royal protocol isn’t a revolving door."

Prince Harry looks off camera in a white button down shirt and grey suit at the Invictus Games in Germany

While Prince Harry looks back, his older brother Prince William is thinking about the monarchy's future. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

"To imagine that children with no connection to the institution — culturally, geographically, or personally — could just pop in for a royal procession is pure fantasy," Schofield claimed. "It’s a glimpse into how wildly out of touch Harry and Meghan have become. They don’t respect the institution, its legacy, or the responsibility it requires — but they still want access. It’s not just ludicrous. It’s laughable."

Chard agreed.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE 'FEARED' KING CHARLES DELAYED THEIR KIDS' PASSPORTS OVER ROYAL TITLES: REPORT

Prince William with his fist to his face as he smirks with a dark suit and a black top hat.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends Day Two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on Jun. 18, 2025, in Ascot, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"The Sussex children will always be family. However, the likelihood that they will ever carve out a formal British Royal role is unthinkable," she said. "Prince William has moved on from the Sussex family tribulations to protect his family's sanity. Sadly, at this point, the Sussexes are irrelevant to Prince William."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

