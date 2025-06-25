Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Country singer Cody Johnson forced to stop 'God Bless America' performance as violent brawl breaks out

Johnson halted his performance in San Antonio when a brawl erupted during his unity speech

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Country singer Cody Johnson reveals his 'simple' pre-show ritual Video

Country singer Cody Johnson reveals his 'simple' pre-show ritual

Cody Johnson talked to Fox News Digital on the iHeartRadio Music Awards carpet, and admitted his pre-show ritual is "pretty simple."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cody Johnson has zero tolerance for physical violence. 

During a show at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio over the weekend, the 38-year-old country star was forced to stop his performance of "God Bless America" when a fight broke out in the crowd. 

In TikTok footage captured by a concertgoer, fans in the crowd are seen getting involved in a scuffle, with some falling to the floor. 

CARLY PEARCE STOPS CONCERT TO BREAK UP FIGHT BETWEEN ‘ANGRY’ FANS

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson addressed a San Antonio crowd after a fight ensued. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

"I mean, this is not a Travis Scott concert," Johnson told the crowd, referring to Scott's 2021 Astroworld concert in which a crowd surge killed 10 people and injured hundreds more. "There’s kids in the crowd, there are all kinds of things in here that don’t need to happen."

"There we go, there are the police officers," he added. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

According to the Daily Mail, Johnson had opened up about "unity and not being divided" ahead of his performance of "God Bless America."

Cody Johnson

The country star was in the middle of performing "God Bless America" when he was forced to stop due to the scuffle. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

After the fight, Johnson told the crowd, "Well, so much for my speech on not being divided."

A representative for Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Johnson is not the only country star who has stopped mid-concert to address a rowdy crowd.

In March, Carly Pearce confronted "angry" fans during a performance at O2 Academy Birmingham in the United Kingdom. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce confronted "angry" fans at a concert in March. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

"We're all here to just have a good night, you know what I mean? We're all friends at my shows," Pearce said, as she paused her concert to address fans when a fight broke out.

"Girl, I am sick, and I ain't got time for it, OK?"

She continued, "I love you. I'm just saying. Please don't make everybody around you angry, OK?"

According to the fan who captured the heated moment, the two fans "didn’t stop" fighting following the singer’s "respectful and very professional" remarks and were asked to leave.

Carly Pearce smiling during a concert

Carly Pearce told the audience, "Ain’t nobody got time for that," as an angry fan was escorted out of her concert. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Later in the video, fans were heard chanting Pearce’s name. The country star was seen giving a thumbs up as she waved to the "angry fan" being escorted out.

"Ain’t nobody got time for that," Pearce concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 