Country singer Cody Johnson forced to stop 'God Bless America' performance as violent brawl breaks out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cody Johnson has zero tolerance for physical violence.

During a show at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio over the weekend, the 38-year-old country star was forced to stop his performance of "God Bless America" when a fight broke out in the crowd.

In TikTok footage captured by a concertgoer, fans in the crowd are seen getting involved in a scuffle, with some falling to the floor.

CARLY PEARCE STOPS CONCERT TO BREAK UP FIGHT BETWEEN ‘ANGRY’ FANS

"I mean, this is not a Travis Scott concert," Johnson told the crowd, referring to Scott's 2021 Astroworld concert in which a crowd surge killed 10 people and injured hundreds more. "There’s kids in the crowd, there are all kinds of things in here that don’t need to happen."

"There we go, there are the police officers," he added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

According to the Daily Mail, Johnson had opened up about "unity and not being divided" ahead of his performance of "God Bless America."

After the fight, Johnson told the crowd, "Well, so much for my speech on not being divided."

A representative for Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Johnson is not the only country star who has stopped mid-concert to address a rowdy crowd.

In March, Carly Pearce confronted "angry" fans during a performance at O2 Academy Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We're all here to just have a good night, you know what I mean? We're all friends at my shows," Pearce said, as she paused her concert to address fans when a fight broke out.

"Girl, I am sick , and I ain't got time for it, OK?"

She continued, "I love you. I'm just saying. Please don't make everybody around you angry, OK?"

According to the fan who captured the heated moment, the two fans "didn’t stop" fighting following the singer’s "respectful and very professional" remarks and were asked to leave.

Later in the video, fans were heard chanting Pearce’s name. The country star was seen giving a thumbs up as she waved to the "angry fan" being escorted out.

"Ain’t nobody got time for that," Pearce concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post.