Denise Austin shows off bikini body while vacationing in the south of France

Denise Austin is putting her bikini body on display as she soaks up the sun on her Mediterranean vacation.

Last week, Austin took to Instagram to share photos of herself vacationing in Cassis, France, and feeling "strong, healthy, and SO HAPPY."

"Feeling strong, healthy, and SO HAPPY here in gorgeous Bay Cassis!!! There’s nothing like a little sunshine, fresh sea air, and a swim in the Mediterranean to lift your spirits and keep you feeling GOOD!!" the professional fitness coach wrote.

"Vacation is the perfect time to stay active and take care of YOU. Whether it’s a quick swim, a walk by the water, or just soaking in nature’s beauty… it all adds up to a healthy body and a happy mind!! Let’s keep moving, smiling, and enjoying every moment together!! xoxoxo."

DENISE AUSTIN, 66, SAYS SHE'S BEEN DOING 30-MINUTE WORKOUTS FOR 40 YEARS: ‘IF YOU REST, YOU’LL RUST'

In the pictures, Denise was wearing a blue bikini with white trim as she posed on steps leading into the water. She paired her look with gold, dangling earrings and tortoise shell glasses as she smiled for the camera.

A few days before she shared the post, she uploaded two other bikini photos from her recent vacation.

In these shots, Austin wore a bright red bikini as she was about to climb down steps leading to the ocean. In the second picture, Austin was holding a life ring that had the words "Les Roches Blanches" printed along the side.

"We’re soaking up the SUNSHINE in beautiful Cassis, France!!! WOW, the water is the most stunning shade of BLUE I’ve ever seen!!!" Austin captioned this post.

"There’s just something so magical about the Mediterranean Sea… a quick dip is all it takes to feel totally refreshed, recharged and alive! I’m savoring every second of this special trip… the salty sea air, the warm sunshine on my skin, and the joy of being surrounded by such breathtaking beauty!!! Taking time to relax, unwind, and be present - it’s SO GOOD for the soul!! Sending you all a big HUG from the South of France!! xoxoxo."

In January 2024, Austin gave Fox News Digital her tips for weight loss in her 60s.

"Just do something that makes you feel good," Austin told Fox News Digital. "I love to walk for fitness . I love to do light weights to get strong and stay strong. I like to stretch and do yoga. Mixing it up is really fabulous. That way, you're surprising different muscle groups, and you kind of keep everything going and not plateau.

"I really think anybody that enjoys what they're doing — maybe it's pickleball , tennis, any form of fitness — just move. Move as often as you can. Standing up burns more calories than sitting down."

Austin, who has sold more than 24 million exercise videos and DVDs throughout her career, authored a dozen books and starred in a fitness television show, said there's one simple trick anyone could do to stay fit and lose weight.

"My favorite tip, I tell everybody, is good posture. Posture tells a lot about somebody," Austin said. "If you're slouched over, first of all, your tummy has nowhere else to go but out. But if you sit up nice and tall, put your shoulders down and back and zip up those abs.

"Keeping your spine healthy is so important. And then when you're standing up nice and tall, you can kind of tighten up your tummy for five seconds. That's equal to one situp. So, you could be doing these isometric exercises throughout the day that really work your muscles."