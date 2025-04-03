'60s teen idol Bobby Sherman dead at 81

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bobby Sherman, the '60s teen idol and actor, died Tuesday morning at the age of 81.

His wife, Brigitte Poublon, confirmed Sherman's death to Fox News Digital.

Crafted with the help of friend John Stamos, Poublon shared the news of Sherman's death on social media.

"It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman," Stamos wrote on Instagram on behalf of Poublon. "Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage."

"I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was – brave, gentle, and full of light. As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world – words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished," Poublon wrote. "He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye. And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes – Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. It never left him. He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic, one-liners."

Poublon noted that her late husband was "a man of service" who "traded sold-out concerts and magazine covers for the back of an ambulance, becoming an EMT and a trainer with the LAPD."

"He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like—quiet, selfless, and deeply human," Poublon wrote. "Bobby is survived by his two sons, Tyler and Christopher, and six beautiful grandchildren.

"He lived with integrity, gave without hesitation, and loved with his whole heart. And though our family feels his loss profoundly, we also feel the warmth of his legacy – his voice, his laughter, his music, his mission."

Sherman had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Poublon previously told Fox News Digital.

"As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances," Poublon shared on social media in March. "It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy," her statement read.

She later spoke with Fox News Digital, confirming that his diagnosis was specifically kidney cancer and that he was "terminally ill," and the cancer had spread "everywhere."

Sherman was discovered at a birthday party hosted by "Rebel Without a Cause" star Sal Mineo where he was discovered singing "Happy Birthday" by Jane Fonda and Natalie Wood, both of whom fell "in love with Bobby" and got him an agent, Poublon said.

That led to his first TV gig on the ABC series "Shindig!" as a house singer and cast member, a role he "really loved."

Sherman made several records and landed his next big breakout part on the series, "Here Come the Brides," also on ABC, the show that "put Bobby on the map."

"Fans went crazy with Bobby," Poublon said, noting he was still doing weekend concerts while starring on the show.

Some of the hit singles in his career included "Little Woman," "Easy Come, Easy Go," "La La La" and "Julie, Do Ya Love Me."

Throughout his career, he also appeared on shows like "Fantasy Island," "The Love Boat" and "Frasier," his last credited appearance in 1997.

After an appearance on the TV show "Emergency!" in 1974, Sherman decided to change career paths and eventually leave entertainment to be a technical reserve police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the Los Angeles Police Reserve Foundation’s Facebook page , Sherman was also an EMT and in 1999 was named LAPD Reserve Officer of the Year.

Poublon said Sherman "gave his all" to public service, adding it was a "labor of love" for him.

The couple also founded the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing education and meals to children in Ghana.

"It was always our dream to do something for a Third World country, because there's a lot of nonprofits out here," Poublon said. "But we wanted to do something special, and it's hard to reach people in Africa, so we opened up five and a half acres. We have a huge musical village with soup kitchens. We're serving over 375 meals a day; we're going to up that to 500. We have bought just two more brand-new vans. We have classrooms and computers and a music room and pavilions. We send them on field trips, we pay for the college tuition."

"But that's been our labor of love. Bobby’s never been able to make it, go to Africa. I was always worried about something being kind of sensitive back then," she added.

Sherman was previously married to Patti Carnel, with whom he shares two sons. He later married Poublon, who had been a fan and later met her when her brother threw her a 40th birthday. They became friends, and "he started helping with all my charity events, which was wonderful."

Poublon hopes Sherman will be celebrated by family, friends and fans for his legacy as a performer and a compassionate person.

"I think it’s important that Bobby realizes the impact he left on the world, the music he left behind, the TV series he left behind, but mostly, too, his love for caring about people, being a paramedic, a cop," she said. "I want to have him realize how many people he really influenced, how he touched lives."

Poublon continued, "From reading all the fan mail, how people were desperate at age 7 or 8 through abuse and all kinds of background family issues, he got them through some hard times growing up, so I want Bobby to realize how much his fans mean to him."