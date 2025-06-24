'Landman' star Ali Larter stuns in red bikini selfie from her trailer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ali Larter looks fit in a red bikini

The 49-year-old "Landman" star posted a stunning mirror selfie taken inside her "Landman" trailer. Larter is posing with a hand on her hip, wearing a teeny red string bikini. The photo, shared to her Instagram account, shows off the actress' toned abs and legs.

"For all my ladies out there that work hard to be their best everyday," she wrote in her caption. "Let’s hear how you do it? I had to shoot a bikini scene for my show last week. Playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me. So here’s how I prep and what I eat for a day on set."

She then went on to detail her daily schedule, which includes waking up at 5:30 in the morning and drinking celery juice and coffee. She also explains she will work out, "dunk my face in ice water, slather with oil cause of my spray tan" and leave for work by seven in the morning.

In the photo, Larter accessorizes the red bikini with a diamond cross necklace belonging to her character, which she calls "my suit of armor for this woman."

"[Ten] minutes of deep breathing to break down the BS I tell myself and redirect my energy to a calm, confident, and creative state while I look over my material," she wrote. "And then go walk the walk! Let me know how you build yourself up to look and feel your best. Xo"

The comments section was full of fans sending positivity towards the actress, with one writing "I’ll have what she’s having. Holy moly Ali," and another adding, "Holy smokes- you look UNREAL!! I need to do all of these things immediately!!! #GOALS!!"

This isn't the first time the "Legally Blonde" star has appeared on the show in a bikini. The actress posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram in November 2024 featuring stills from the show while promoting the first season.

In the photos, the actress can be seen in a different red bikini, which featured strings wrapped around her abdomen.

Larter plays Anglea, Billy Bob Thornton's character's on-again-off-again wife on the Taylor Sheridan-led show, which revolves around the oil business and the people behind it. The show also stars Demi Moore and Jon Hamm.

Larter told Fox News Digital she worked with a dialogue coach to nail her character's West Texan accent, and was inspired by her wardrobe to get into character.

"They put a little air in their ‘WH’s, and so getting in the accent was something for me," she said. "Also, you know, Angela is a very glamorous woman, and she loves to like, you know, put on her leopard print bodysuits and her… jeans and so, putting on her wardrobe and her heels was a big thing for me, and the hair and makeup, and then it was a kind of moment of transforming into this character that is very provocative and very bold and comfortable in her body."

Season two of "Landman" is set to premiere on Paramount + in November 2025.