Beach Boys' Brian Wilson cause of death revealed

Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson's immediate cause of death was due to respiratory arrest, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. He was 82.

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office determined "respiratory arrest" as Wilson's main cause of death. The "Good Vibrations" singer died Wednesday, June 11.

Respiratory arrest occurs when breathing stops while the heart continues to beat. The most common cause of cardiac arrest is respiratory arrest, according to the American Heart Association.

Sepsis and cystitis were both listed as contributing factors associated with Wilson's death, the report cited.

In addition to chronic respiratory failure and chronic kidney disease, neurodegenerative disorder and obstructive sleep apnea were also listed in the report.

An autopsy was not performed, according to the death report.

Wilson's family confirmed his death on social media earlier this month. "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," they wrote. "We are at a loss for words right now."

They added, "Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world."

Last year, Wilson was placed under a conservatorship following a dementia diagnosis.

The diagnosis, coupled with the death of Brian's wife, Melinda Wilson, led his family and doctors to make the decision.

"Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person," the family said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family," the statement continued. "Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

According to a doctor's declaration submitted to the court, Wilson was unable to self-administer his own medication or adhere to his medication scheduling. He also struggled with his ability to control his mood or emotions.

Wilson was previously placed under a conservatorship in the '90s after being involved with psychologist Eugene Landy.

The Beach Boys began with Brian and his two brothers, Carl and Dennis. Eventually, they were joined by their cousin, Mike Love, and a friend from school, Al Jardine. The band is one of the most commercially successful groups of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.