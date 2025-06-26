Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez celebrity wedding guests take Venice by storm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The stars are aligning for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

On Thursday, celebrities such as Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kylie Jenner and more were seen boarding water taxis at various luxurious hotels in Venice, Italy ahead of the couple's extravagant wedding celebrations.

Sánchez gave onlookers a wave as she boarded a boat with her soon-to-be husband by her side outside the Aman Hotel. The couple shared a sweet kiss while aboard the boat.

JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SÁNCHEZ ARRIVE IN VENICE AS WEDDING FESTIVITIES BEGIN

According to People, the couple hosted a welcome party for their guests in a closed cloister adjacent to the Madonna dell'Orto church on Thursday night.

Sánchez wore a golden, satin dress — a look from Schiaparelli's Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection — according to the outlet.

Guests reportedly arrived in a convoy of about 30 boats. According to the outlet, guests will be eating pizza cooked onsite by a famous Neapolitan chef.

Throughout the day, baskets of white and purple-colored flowers were brought in to decorate the venue, along with a piano, People reported.

SEE IT: CELEBS FLOCK TO VENICE FOR JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SÁNCHEZ'S WEDDING

Image 1 of 14 next

Image 2 of 14 prev next

Image 3 of 14 prev next

Image 4 of 14 prev next

Image 5 of 14 prev next

Image 6 of 14 prev next

Image 7 of 14 prev next

Image 8 of 14 prev next

Image 9 of 14 prev next

Image 10 of 14 prev next

Image 11 of 14 prev next

Image 12 of 14 prev next

Image 13 of 14 prev next

Image 14 of 14 prev

The party is reportedly being held in the Sant'Alvise complex, which is a 14th century church, monastery, and Barco. Per Vanity Fair, Bezos will be escorted by 10 bodyguards during the kick-off party and the Italian government has recruited reinforcements to maintain the privacy and safety of all attendees amid recent protests.

On Wednesday, the soon-to-be newlyweds were seen out and about in Venice.

According to multiple reports, the couple decided to change one of their wedding venues in Venice because of security concerns and possible protests.

The couple had planned to hold a wedding party at the historic Scuola Grande della Misericordia in the Cannaregio section of the city, but are now said to be moving it to the harder-to-reach Arsenale, a former shipyard, which is completely surrounded by water and only reachable by boat when connecting bridges are raised, BBC News and Reuters reported.

A number of other celebrities are invited to the wedding festivities, which remain a secret but are expected to kick off on Thursday and end Saturday in the picturesque Italian city.

Despite ongoing protests from local Venetians, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro told The Associated Press that the city is "very proud" to be hosting the couple's wedding.