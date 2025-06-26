Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez celebrity wedding guests take Venice by storm

Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom among celebrities spotted boarding water taxis to attend Bezos and Sanchez's wedding festivities

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez step out of their hotel and onto a water taxi ahead of their wedding Video

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez step out of their hotel and onto a water taxi ahead of their wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wave to fans and photographers as they make their way to a celebration ahead of their wedding in Venice, Italy.

The stars are aligning for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

On Thursday, celebrities such as Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kylie Jenner and more were seen boarding water taxis at various luxurious hotels in Venice, Italy ahead of the couple's extravagant wedding celebrations.

Sánchez gave onlookers a wave as she boarded a boat with her soon-to-be husband by her side outside the Aman Hotel. The couple shared a sweet kiss while aboard the boat. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez kissing

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez share a kiss as they leave their hotel in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SÁNCHEZ ARRIVE IN VENICE AS WEDDING FESTIVITIES BEGIN

Lauren Sanchez heading to wedding festivities.

Lauren Sánchez waves to onlookers as she boards a water-taxi. (STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

According to People, the couple hosted a welcome party for their guests in a closed cloister adjacent to the Madonna dell'Orto church on Thursday night. 

Sánchez wore a golden, satin dress — a look from Schiaparelli's Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection — according to the outlet. 

Guests reportedly arrived in a convoy of about 30 boats. According to the outlet, guests will be eating pizza cooked onsite by a famous Neapolitan chef. 

Throughout the day, baskets of white and purple-colored flowers were brought in to decorate the venue, along with a piano, People reported. 

SEE IT: CELEBS FLOCK TO VENICE FOR JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SÁNCHEZ'S WEDDING

The party is reportedly being held in the Sant'Alvise complex, which is a 14th century church, monastery, and Barco. Per Vanity Fair, Bezos will be escorted by 10 bodyguards during the kick-off party and the Italian government has recruited reinforcements to maintain the privacy and safety of all attendees amid recent protests.

Orlando Bloom arrives at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding festivities.

Orlando Bloom gets on a taxi boat at the Gritti Palace Hotel ahead of the a wedding event. (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the soon-to-be newlyweds were seen out and about in Venice.

According to multiple reports, the couple decided to change one of their wedding venues in Venice because of security concerns and possible protests.

Tom Brady

US football player Tom Brady also boards a taxi boat at the Gritti Palace Hotel. (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

The couple had planned to hold a wedding party at the historic Scuola Grande della Misericordia in the Cannaregio section of the city, but are now said to be moving it to the harder-to-reach Arsenale, a former shipyard, which is completely surrounded by water and only reachable by boat when connecting bridges are raised, BBC News and Reuters reported.

A number of other celebrities are invited to the wedding festivities, which remain a secret but are expected to kick off on Thursday and end Saturday in the picturesque Italian city. 

Despite ongoing protests from local Venetians, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro told The Associated Press that the city is "very proud" to be hosting the couple's wedding. 

