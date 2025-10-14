Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diane Keaton's final moments revealed, 'Family Matters' star arrested

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
TOP 3:
- Diane Keaton's final moments revealed in heart-wrenching 911 dispatch audio
- 'Family Matters' star Darius McCrary arrested at US-Mexico border on felony fugitive charges
- Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau kiss, pack on the PDA months after first sparking romance rumors
SLIPPERY SCENE - Alec Baldwin and brother Stephen Baldwin’s Hamptons crash: What police are saying now.
PRISON PALACE - Wendy Williams calls her $25K-a-month assisted living facility a 'dump' amid guardianship.
DEFINING HIS TERMS - Michael J. Fox doesn't want a 'dramatic' death after battling Parkinson's for 35 years.
SECOND FIDDLE - Charlie Sheen opens up about feeling excluded during brother Emilio Estevez's Brat Pack era.
UP FOR THE FIGHT - Hallmark star says Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis has spiritually 'stripped' her down.
BROKEN VOWS - Courtney Stodden slams child marriage as 'America's dirty little secret.'
TROPHY OR TRUTH - Jelly Roll calls out Christian singer over controversial awards show boycott stance.
