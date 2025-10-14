Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diane Keaton's final moments revealed, 'Family Matters' star arrested

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau pack on the PDA in new photos. Alec Baldwin and brother Stephen crash a car in the Hamptons.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Diane Keaton, Darius McCrary split image

Diane Keaton's final moments were revealed in released 911 dispatch audio. "Family Matters" star Darius McCrary was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol and is being held without bail. (Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Diane Keaton's final moments revealed in heart-wrenching 911 dispatch audio

- 'Family Matters' star Darius McCrary arrested at US-Mexico border on felony fugitive charges

- Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau kiss, pack on the PDA months after first sparking romance rumors

Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin were in a car crash in the Hamptons on Oct. 13. (Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

SLIPPERY SCENE - Alec Baldwin and brother Stephen Baldwin’s Hamptons crash: What police are saying now.

PRISON PALACE - Wendy Williams calls her $25K-a-month assisted living facility a 'dump' amid guardianship.

Michael J Fox attends the Oscars in 2017

Michael J. Fox said he hopes to not have a "dramatic" death. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

DEFINING HIS TERMS - Michael J. Fox doesn't want a 'dramatic' death after battling Parkinson's for 35 years.

SECOND FIDDLE - Charlie Sheen opens up about feeling excluded during brother Emilio Estevez's Brat Pack era.

UP FOR THE FIGHT - Hallmark star says Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis has spiritually 'stripped' her down.

Courtney Stodden wears beige at a premiere

Courtney Stodden said child marriage is America's "dirty little secret." (Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

BROKEN VOWS - Courtney Stodden slams child marriage as 'America's dirty little secret.'

TROPHY OR TRUTH - Jelly Roll calls out Christian singer over controversial awards show boycott stance.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

