Diane Keaton's final moments revealed in heart-wrenching 911 dispatch audio

More details surrounding Diane Keaton's death continue to emerge.

According to the 911 audio obtained by TMZ, a dispatcher revealed there was a "person down" in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Rescue 19, person down," the dispatcher said on Oct. 11, before revealing the actress’ address. The outlet reported that Keaton was transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Keaton died at the age of 79, her family confirmed to People magazine.

A close friend of the Hollywood icon told the outlet that Keaton's health had rapidly declined.

"She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her," a friend of the Oscar winner told People. "It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit."

"In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening," the friend added.

Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter Carole Bayer Sager detailed her final visit with Keaton just weeks before her death.

"I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin," Sager, who co-wrote Keaton's single, "First Christmas," told People. "She had lost so much weight."

"She had to go to Palm Springs because her house had been damaged inside [from the L.A. wildfires], and they had to clean everything," she continued. "She was down there for a while, and when she came back, I was kind of stunned by how much weight she'd lost."

Despite her health struggles, said Sager, "she was a magic light for everyone."

"I just loved her. She was so special, she just lit up a room with her energy. She was happy and upbeat and taking photographs of everything she saw. She was completely creative; she never stopped creating."

Another friend of the star said Keaton "was funny right up until the end."

"She lived exactly how she wanted to, which was on her own terms, surrounded by the people and things she really loved," the friend told People. "In these last few years, she kept a close circle and she liked it that way. She was funny right up until the end and she had this way of making even ordinary moments feel special. That was just who she was."

After news broke of Keaton's passing, there was an outpouring of tributes to the Hollywood legend from her former co-stars and other celebrities.

Goldie Hawn, Steve Martin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley were among the many stars who honored Keaton's legacy.

Martin, who played Keaton's on-screen husband in the hit 1991 comedy "Father of the Bride" and its 1995 sequel "Father of the Bride II," which also starred Martin Short, shared a humorous remembrance of the actress as he posted a screenshot of quotes from a joint interview with his co-stars.

"Who's sexier? Me or Steve Martin?" Short asked in the article, published by Interview magazine in 2021.

"I mean, you're both idiots," Keaton replied.

"Don’t know who first posted this, but it sums up our delightful relationship with Diane," Martin wrote in the caption.

Williams-Paisley, who portrayed Annie Banks, the daughter of Martin's George Banks and Keaton's Nina Banks in the "Father of the Bride" movies, commented on the "Only Murders in the Building" star's post, writing, "I can absolutely hear her saying that," adding a crying laughing smiley face emoji.

Williams-Paisley also shared her own Instagram tribute to Keaton, posting photos of herself with her on-screen mother.

"Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life," Williams-Paisley wrote in the caption. "You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter."

Hawn, who co-starred with Keaton and Bette Midler in the 1996 hit ensemble comedy "The First Wives Club," shared an emotional post on Instagram.

"Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you. You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination," Hawn wrote alongside a photo of Keaton.

She continued: "How do we say goodbye? What words can come to mind when your heart is broken? You never liked praise, so humble, but now you can’t tell me to ‘shut up’ honey. There was, and will be, no one like you. You stole the hearts of the world and shared your genius with millions, making films that made us laugh and cry in ways only you could."

"I was blessed to make ‘First Wives Club’ with you, our days starting with coffee in the makeup trailer, laughing and joking, right through to the very last day of filming," Hawn added. "It was a roller coaster of love.

"We agreed to grow old together, and one day, maybe live together with all our girlfriends," Hawn wrote. "Well, we never got to live together, but we did grow older together. Who knows… maybe in the next life.

"Shine your fairy dust up there, girlfriend. I’m going to miss the hell out of you. My heart goes out to your beautiful children, Dex and Duke," the Academy Award winner concluded.

Midler also paid tribute to Keaton, posting a black-and-white image of the actress on her Instagram page along with a heartfelt caption.

"The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died," she wrote. "I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me.

"She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star," Midler added. "What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!"

