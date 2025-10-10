'Family Matters' star Darius McCrary arrested at US-Mexico border on felony fugitive charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Family Matters" star Darius McCrary was arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border in California.

According to arrest records obtained by Fox News Digital, the actor was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol on Sunday, Oct. 5, on felony charges and is being held in a San Diego jail. He has not yet been sentenced and is not currently eligible for bail. The records list it as a "fugitive arrest."

McCrary's rep, Ann Barlow, told Fox News Digital, "Darius was picked up at the Border of Mexico because he was partnering with a real estate developer that is building homes for the homeless in Tijuana, Mexico. Darius was doing a GOOD DEED when he discovered he had a felony warrant at the Border of Mexico for a missed court appearance."

She continued, "The missed court appearance was for an ongoing child support dispute, whereas Oakland County mailed the notice to appear to Darius PO BOX giving him only 3 days to appear in Michigan Court. Unfortunately, Darius had COVID therefore did not check his PO Box until the day after his court date."

"However, he immediately notified the judge with a doctor's note diagnosis of COVID," his rep added.

His first court date is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Best known for playing Eddie Winslow on the hit 90s sitcom, the actor has faced legal issues in the past.

His ex-wife, Tammy Brawner, filed for divorce from McCrary in 2017, citing irreconcilable differences and stating she was concerned for their 3-year-old daughter's safety. She received full legal and physical custody of their daughter in 2019, per People.

McCrary was ordered to attend alcohol and drug abuse and batterers’ intervention classes within 12 months and was granted visits with their daughter. He was also reportedly ordered to pay $1,366 per month in child support.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ in February 2018, Brawner made several allegations against McCrary. One claim was that he "held [our daughter] over a hot stove with fire going and boiling water going," stating she was "no more than eight or nine months old" when the incident occurred.

She also alleged that McCrary told her he did not like their daughter "and that he wish[ed] he didn't have her.'"

That same year, McCrary told TMZ, "None of these allegations are true … I would never do anything to harm my child.