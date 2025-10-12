Charlie Sheen opens up about feeling excluded during brother Emilio Estevez's Brat Pack era

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Sheen is getting real about what it was like having a brother who was a member of the infamous Brat Pack.

During an appearance on Conan O'Brien's podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," on Oct. 6, Sheen discussed how he felt when his brother, Emilio Estevez, was at the height of his fame as a member of the Brat Pack, while he hadn't had his breakthrough in the industry yet.

"It felt awful," Sheen said. "I felt like I was just taking up the rear. I felt like a valet on certain nights."

The Brat Pack was a group of young actors in the 1980s who frequently appeared in films together. It included big celebrities, such as Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy.

CHARLIE SHEEN'S EXCESSIVE DRUG HABIT WAS SO EXTREME EVEN CARTELS REFUSED TO KEEP UP WITH DEMAND

After appearing in some of the biggest movies of the decade, including "The Breakfast Club," "The Outsiders" and "Sixteen Candles," the pack started getting more and more attention. Sheen said that while he "was in the mix" and hanging out with his brother and the other actors at "all the VIP lounges and all the special places," he still felt out of place.

"It felt the worst… when [they got] all the attention from all the pretty girls… and they would all go home with them, and I would just go home," Sheen said. "I think there's a line in [my new] book that my inner bear had been poked, and it lit a fire, and you could see it from the f---ing moon."

He went on to explain that he "didn't give a s--- about acting" and that his jealousy never stemmed from his desire to act, but that he wasn't "part of all of the perks" his brother was getting.

Sheen previously opened up about what it was like being in the shadows of his older brother in that time period, saying "I felt so small and left out as I watched the Emilio-steered throng." He later added that being out with them and a "bevy of gorgeous gals was like being shipwrecked with a fat guy – you're gonna starve."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In addition to his roles in "Platoon" and the hit sitcom, "Two and a Half Men," Sheen has made headlines throughout his career for his struggles with drugs and alcohol, which began in the 80s and 90s. After multiple stints in rehab, the actor got sober in 2017.

"It felt the worst… when [they got] all the attention from all the pretty girls… and they would all go home with them, and I would just go home." — Charlie Sheen

"There really aren’t challenges with sobriety," he told Fox News Digital in September. "I’m not connected to the people of the past… If I were to go back to those choices to numb myself, get out of my head, or feel differently, I have so much evidence that it’s only going to make things worse and more complicated. I’d suddenly be steeped in shame. And with that comes deceit and manipulation. All that c--- doesn’t fit in anymore."

WATCH: CHARLIE SHEEN TALKS GETTING SOBER: I HAD TO DO IT FOR MYSELF AND MY FAMILY

When speaking about his decision to get sober, he explained that he "finally decided that I was going to make AA a place that I passed through and not wound up in" which made him feel as if he was "the captain of my own ship."

In the Netflix documentary "aka Charlie Sheen," the actor spoke about his first intervention, explaining he thought he was going to his father's birthday party but walked into a room full of his friends and family, who read him letters about how they feel. He recalled trying to think of ways to get out of going to treatment when his dad handed him the phone with Clint Eastwood on the other end of the line.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"[Clint] said something like, ‘You’ve got to get the train back on the tracks, kid … You’re worth saving,'" he said. "It was really powerful. I thanked him, gave the phone back to Dad and said, 'All right, let’s go.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sheen finally got clean in 2017. "You have to be willing," he told People magazine. "I keep a [mental list] of the worst, most shameful things I’ve done, and I can look at that in my head if I feel like having a drink."