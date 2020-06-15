Fergie shares video of son Axl, 6, protesting for Black Lives Matter: 'It starts at home'

Fergie's family is making their voices heard.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old singer shared a video of herself and her 6-year-old son, Axl, protesting with a small group of people.

The black-and-white video was a minute long and featured video clips of Fergie and Axl -- who she shares with ex-husband Josh Duhamel -- with signs reading "racism must stop" and "I [love] black people." Stevie Wonder's "Love's In Need of Love Today" played over the video

The pair, both wearing face masks, were joined by a small group of peers, who also protested in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It starts at home," Fergie captioned the post, adding a pair of heart emojis. "#BLM."

The "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer has expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing protests.

"Thank you to all of the protestors who have stepped outside their homes during a global pandemic, come together with their communities, and stood up for change as the frontline against racial injustice," she recently said on Instagram alongside a video of protests. "My unconditional allegiance is with all of you and with the entire #BlackLivesMatter movement."

She went on to urge fans to keep up the protests for the sake of the "children of this nation" not living "in fear."

"It’s a new time. It’s a new season," she said. "Let’s keep moving ahead for policy change!!!"

The singer's support for the Black Lives Matter movement comes amid a period of civil unrest in the United States as thousands have turned out to protest police brutality against black people.

The protests were sparked, in part, by the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody.

Floyd's death occurred in Minneapolis, Minn., on May 25 after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.