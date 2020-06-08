Kelly Ripa recalls working with Josh Duhamel on 'All My Children'

Kelly Ripa is looking back on her "All My Children" days.

On Monday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the 49-year-old remembered working with Josh Duhamel on the soap opera.

"I'm going to tell you a story about Josh Duhamel," Ripa told viewers before she and co-host Ryan Seacrest introduced Duhamel on the talk show.

"This morning when we were setting up and he was doing his soundcheck, I had to grab [son] Michael and I said, 'I want you to see somebody,'" Ripa shared.

She continued: "When we both worked at 'All My Children' together, Josh -- there's a handful of people, that I would say, who were born to be parents that I've known in my life, Josh being one of them."

"He was like a young kid, he was in his very early 20s when we [she and husband Mark Consuelos] had Michael," Ripa added of Duhamel. "He would sit and play with Michael, who was a toddler, for hours, and Michael used to call him the Iron Giant."

Ripa noted that Michael, who is now 23, was at the time a big fan at the time of the 1999 animated movie.

"Josh, compared to his parents, looked like a giant. He was like, 'Who knew that adults came in this size!'" she recalled with a laugh. "He's used to looking down on adults, but Josh, he was like, 'You're the largest person I've ever seen.'"

Ripa said that Michael and Duhamel -- now 47 and a dad of his own to 6-year-old son Axl Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Fergie -- reconnected on Monday.

"It was nice for them to reconnect this morning," Ripa, who also shares son Joaquin, 17, and daughter Lola, 18, with Consuelos, said.

According to IMDb, Ripa starred as Hayley Vaughan on the ABC series from 1990 to 2002 and appeared in two episodes for the show's 40th anniversary in 2010. Meanwhile, Duhamel played Leo du Pres from 1999 to 2002, reprising his role in 2011.

"All My Children" ran from 1970 until 2011.