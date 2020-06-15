Petition calls for statues of Dolly Parton to replace Confederate leaders in Tennessee

In recent weeks, Confederate statues have come under fire, and now one solution has been proposed in Tennessee.

As racial tensions have risen around America, monuments to the Confederacy have spurred intense backlash.

An online petition recently created by Alex Parsons has suggested that the statues of leaders from the Confederacy be replaced with a different Tennessee icon: Dolly Parton.

"Tennessee is littered with statues memorializing confederate officers. History should not be forgotten, but we need not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise," the petition reads. "Instead, let us honor a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton."

Parsons explained that it's not just her music that has made the 74-year-old country star an important figure.

"From the Dollywood foundation that has provided books and scholarships to millions of American children, to the millions of dollars she has donated to dozens of organizations such as the Red Cross and COVID-19 research centers, Dolly Parton has given more to this country and this state than those confederate officers could ever have hoped to take away," he said.

The petition concluded: "Let's replace the statues of men who sought to tear this country apart with a monument to the woman who has worked her entire life to bring us closer together."

With a goal of 10,000 signatures, the movement has already found support from thousands, reaching over 9,000 signatures as of Monday evening.

Per the website, the petition was filed to the Tennessee State House and Senate, as well as the governor of Tenessee, Bill Lee.

A rep for Parton did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.