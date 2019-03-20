Felicity Huffman court date in college admissions cheating case pushed back

Felicity Huffman may have to wait a bit longer to be brought to justice.

A judge approved a request to push back the "Desperate Housewives" star's next court appearance in Boston.

Huffman, 56, was slated to appear in federal court on March 29 alongside Lori Loughlin and other parents implicated in a widespread college admissions cheating ring.

Huffman's attorney said that he's scheduled to be out of town at the time of the hearing, the Associated Press reports.

She's now slated to appear in front of a judge on April 3.

Huffman was among 50 people charged in the scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most selective schools.

Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could take part in an apparently rigged college entrance-exam.

Court documents stated that a cooperating witness met with Huffman and her husband, "Shameless" star William H. Macy, at their Los Angeles home and explained to them that he "controlled" a testing center and could have someone secretly alter her daughter's answers. The person told investigators the couple agreed to the plan.

Federal agents arrested Huffman last Tuesday before being released on $250,000 bond. Macy hasn't been charged.

The alleged scam previously played out onscreen for Huffman: On "Desperate Housewives," Huffman's character, Lynette, paid $15,000 as a "donation" to get her twin sons into an elite private school, while Macy's show, "Shameless," featured an SAT cheating plotline.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.