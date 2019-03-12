Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin charged in college admissions bribery scam

Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are reportedly among the boldfaced names charged in an alleged college admissions bribery scam.

Federal authorities have charged college coaches and others in a sweeping admissions bribery case in federal court, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

A rep for "Fuller House" star Loughlin, who is reportedly filming a movie in Vancouver, told Fox News that she had no information on the case at this time. A rep for Huffman did not immediately return our request for comment.

The racketeering conspiracy charges were unsealed Tuesday against the coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California. Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

ABC News reports that parents would pay him a predetermined amount to an as-yet-unidentified man in California, who would then give the funds to coaches, SAT or ACT administrators.

The alleged fund amounts ranged from several thousand to $6 million.

The documents allege that Loughlin and her husband "agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

Loughlin's daughter and YouTube sensation Olivia Jade attends USC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.