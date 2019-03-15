Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy spotted returning to courthouse after actress charged in alleged college admissions scam

Three days after Felicity Huffman was arrested and released on bond for her alleged involvement in a college admissions scandal, the "Desperate Housewives" alum was seen returning to a federal courthouse in Los Angeles.

The 56-year-old actress — dressed in jeans paired with a black long-sleeved top and glasses — was photographed walking next to her husband, William H. Macy, on Friday. It's unclear as to why Huffman needed to return to court.

In a video obtained by Hollywood Pipeline, the couple was spotted holding hands as they made their way down a sidewalk. When asked if they had a comment, the "Shameless" star, 69, simply responded: "No comment."

Huffman, widely known for her role on the ABC series, was implicated in the massive college admissions cheating scandal along with other wealthy and famous parents who allegedly paid millions to have their children placed in elite universities.

She is accused of paying $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could take part in an apparently rigged college entrance-exam. Court documents stated that a cooperating witness met with Huffman and Macy at their Los Angeles home and explained to them that he "controlled" a testing center and could have someone secretly alter her daughter's answers. The person told investigators the couple agreed to the plan.

The star was arrested on Tuesday before being released on $250,000 bond. Macy has not been charged.

More than four dozen people have been charged in the nationwide scam, which is alleged to have placed students in top-tier schools like Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, the University of Southern California, UCLA and the University of Texas. A federal investigation into the matter – dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" – has been ongoing for more than a year.

