William H. Macy said he'd give daughters with Felicity Huffman a 'leg up' before college cheating scandal

Open mouth, insert foot.

In light of Felicity Huffman's arrest for her alleged role in a nationwide college admissions scandal, her husband William H. Macy is probably cringing at a past interview in which he admitted he'd use nepotism to get his daughters work in Hollywood.

"One can help your children in this business, and the nepotism works, and I have no problems with it," Macy told Entertainment Tonight in 2004. "If I can give them a leg up, I absolutely would. It's a great way to make a living. It really is."

In February, the actor also advised people to be honest, telling Men's Journal, "[Lying is] the cheapest way to go. Lies cost you a lot, and they’re never worth what they cost.”

Huffman, 56, is accused of paying $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could take part in an apparently rigged college entrance-exam.

Court documents stated that a cooperating witness met with Huffman and Macy, 69, at their Los Angeles home and explained to them that he "controlled" a testing center and could have someone secretly alter her daughter's answers. The person told investigators the couple agreed to the plan.

The star was arrested on Tuesday before being released on $250,000 bond. Macy has not been charged.

The alleged scam may have been a case of life imitating art for the couple: On "Desperate Housewives," Huffman's character, Lynette, paid — you guessed it — $15,000 as a "donation" to get her twin sons into an elite private school, while Macy's show, "Shameless," featured an SAT cheating plotline.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.