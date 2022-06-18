Father’s Day 2022: A look at Hollywood’s newest dads

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood has welcomed many new dads in 2022. Here is a look at the men celebrating their first Father's Day this year.

Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler welcomed their baby girl, Lucy Lu, in May. The news of the couple’s newest addition to their family comes nearly a month after Fowler called off her divorce from Hunt in early May.

In Fowler’s divorce filing, she specifically accused Hunt of being "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct," "guilty of adultery" and "guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper."

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child via surrogate in January. Jonas will be celebrating his first Father’s Day with his daughter, Malti Marie.

SAM HUNT'S PREGNANT WIFE HANNAH LEE FOWLER CALLS OFF DIVORCE, JUDGE DISMISSES FILING

Jonas' introduction to fatherhood has not been the easiest. The Jonas Brothers star shared that his daughter spent her first 100 days in a newborn intensive care unit before she was welcomed home.

A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together in May. Their son’s name has not been revealed, but Rocky recently opened up to Dazed about what kind of children he wants to raise.

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like ‘Teletubbies,’ ‘Blue’s Clues,’ ‘Yo Gabba Gabba,’ ‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘Baby Shark.’"

RIHANNA GIVES BIRTH, WELCOMES FIRST CHILD WITH A$AP ROCKY

"I hope to raise open-minded children," he continued. "Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

KJ Apa

"Riverdale" star KJ Apa and model Clara Berry welcomed their son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, together in September.

"He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love," Berry wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2020 when Apa shared a series of nude pictures featuring the model while on vacation.

Colin Jost

Colin Jost is celebrating his first Father’s Day with Scarlett Johansson since the couple welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August.

The "Black Widow" actress shares her daughter, Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, but Cosmo is Jost’s first child.

John Mulaney

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet," Munn wrote on Instagram at the time. "I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Drew Scott

The "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan welcomed their baby boy, Parker James, in early June. "Our lives are forever changed. Welcome to the world Parker James," Scott wrote on Instagram.

The couple married in 2018 and Phan revealed on an episode of their podcast in December that they used IVF treatment in order to get pregnant.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams football player Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, welcomed their son shortly after Beckham Jr. won the 2022 Super Bowl in February. Their son Zydn was born on February 17.

"THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" he wrote in an Instagram post. "The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever."

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf is a first time dad. Mia Goth and the actor welcomed a child this year, but it's unclear whether their child is a boy or a girl. News of Goth's pregnancy was confirmed in February after she was seen running errands showing off her baby bump.

LaBeouf and Goth were seen in March taking a walk together in Pasadena as they pushed a baby stroller.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Michael Cera

"Superbad" star Michael Cera and his wife Nadine welcomed their first child together in March. Amy Schumer, his co-star in "Life & Beth," shared with Entertainment Tonight.

"Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge?…I just outed him, I just outed his baby," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cera confirmed the news to the outlet and said, "We’re right at the beginning of it. We’re doing the very basics right now." The actor did not share details on the gender or birth of his new baby.