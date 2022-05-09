Sam Hunt's pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler calls off divorce, judge dismisses filing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sam Hunt's pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler has called off the couple's divorce.

The divorce filing was nonsuited and dismissed without prejudice, according to court documents filed on April 10 and obtained by Fox News Digital.

The dismissal of the divorce filing comes after Fowler accused Hunt of infidelity in the original court documents.

Fowler specifically accused Hunt of being "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct," "guilty of adultery" and "guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper."

Representatives for Hunt did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

The nurse caused confusion when she accidentally filed the divorce filing in the wrong county. She withdrew the filing and refiled in the correct county.

Hunt and Fowler have been married since 2017, but dated on and off for over a decade, according to People magazine. The two are expecting their first child together.

The two first began dating in 2008 and Hunt named his 2014 album "Montevallo" after Fowler's hometown, the outlet reported.

Hunt's single "Drinkin' Too Much," included in the "Southside" album, detailed his relationship with Fowler.

Fowler and Hunt are expecting their first child together. Fowler indicated she was pregnant in the court documents. Since then, Hunt has talked publicly about the news.

"I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way," Hunt told host Lon Helton while co-hosting the Country Countdown USA in March. "I have a baby coming in about eight weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life."

In August, Hunt pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from a 2019 incident, the Tennessean reported.

Hunt was arrested in 2019 and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law. An arrest warrant said officers found Hunt swerving between lanes and pulled him over. He later apologized, saying he made the "poor and selfish" decision to drive himself home after a friend’s show in Nashville.

Under the plea agreement, his jail sentence of 11 months and 29 days was suspended except for 48 hours, which he agreed to serve at the DUI Education Centers, an alternative sentencing facility. He also had to complete an alcohol safety course and lost his license for a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.