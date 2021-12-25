Olivia Munn, John Mulaney share first photo of son: 'I'm very in love with him'

Olivia Munn shared the first photo of her son that she welcomed with John Mulaney.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," Munn, 41, wrote on Instagram alongside photo of the newborn. "Happy Holidays."

Mulaney, 39, also shared a photo of Malcolm on social media.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet," the comedian wrote. "I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

The actress opened up about how she was feeling as she prepared for motherhood in an interview with Access Daily published in September.

"I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing. There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up," Munn told the outlet at the time.

"I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force."

Mulaney confirmed the pregnancy during an episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." The former "Saturday Night Live" writer opened up about his whirlwind romance with Munn and the support she's given him on his road to recovery from addiction.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible who has dealt with the non-coked-up Bambi version of me and that's been very incredible. She's kind of held my hand through that hell and we are having a baby together," Mulaney announced.