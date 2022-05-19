Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy: report
The 'Desperado' singer announced her pregnancy in January
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy.
The "We Found Love" singer gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ first reported.
Rihanna and the rapper were last seen on May 9 celebrating Mother's Day weekend with dinner at Giorgio Baldi. The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in January.
