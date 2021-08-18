Scarlett Johansson gives birth to first child with Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson has given birth to her first child with husband Colin Jost.

Johansson's rep confirmed the news to People magazine on Wednesday.

According to Deadline, Johansson welcomed the baby amid the drama surrounding the lawsuit she filed against Disney for breach of contract in July.

The outlet claims the Marvel star "was in the hospital in labor, giving birth to her and Colin Jost’s first child" when "Disney issued their statement questioning Johansson’s lack of sensitivity and recognition of the pandemic, and noting her $20 million ‘Black Widow’ paycheck."

Reps for Johansson and Jost didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

This is the "Marriage Story" actress' second child. She shares her six-year-old daughter, Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Jost confirmed his wife was pregnant during a stand-up comedy show this week. "We’re having a baby," he said per Us Weekly. "It’s exciting."

The "Saturday Night Live" star and the "Avengers" star married in October 2020.