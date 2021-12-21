'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott and wife expecting first child: 'Cat's out of the bag'

"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott's wife is pregnant!

Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, announced on Tuesday on their podcast that they are expecting their first child together.

In the Dec. 21 episode, titled "Oh baby baby!," the couple speaks to a friend named MB who has served as a producer on the "Property Brothers" many shows over the years. Before ending the phone call with their friend, Phan informs MB, "We haven't told you yet, but I'm pregnant!"

Phan is due in early May.

Scott's wife revealed that they used IVF. "You're the first one to know in the episode," Scott told MB, who was brought to tears.

"Cat's out of the bag everyone!" Scott added. "That was one part of this episode that we really wanted to let you know that Linda's pregnant. We are super excited."

Phan said she wasn't sure at first if she wanted to tell family and friends right away. "For me, I needed to process the feeling myself before diluting it with other people's excitement."

After receiving the news from their fertility doctor, Phan said it wasn't how she imagined it. "I just felt more of a sense of relief at first," Phan said.

"This wasn't an easy journey. This has been several years of trying," Drew added. "I think that it sort of creates a bit more of a community of people who have either been through the process or are about to go through the process or have been having certain difficulties and to realize that you're not alone. There are a lot of us that have had complications and I think that something like this is something we should talk more about because then it doesn't make it as scary. It makes it something that is more relatable."

Drew is best known for the HGTV show "Property Brothers" he hosts with his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, who is dating Zooey Deschanel.

Drew tied the knot to Phan in May 2018.