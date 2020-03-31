Emily Ratajkowski poses nearly nude while hanging out with her dog: 'He's so sick of the snuggles'

Emily Ratajkowski is spending her time self-isolating by hanging out with her beloved pup.

The 28-year-old actress and model took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself -- wearing just a housecoat and underwear -- while lying on the floor and holding onto her dog, Colombo.

"He’s so sick of the snuggles," she said of her furry friend.

JACK BLACK DANCES SHIRTLESS IN COWBOY HATS AND BOOTS: 'QUARANTINE DANCE'

Ratajkowski's famous pals were quick to comment on the photo, stating they, too, were in the same boat with their pets.

"I swear I heard my dog say 'please get off of me' today," Hailey Bieber admitted.

CELEBS PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez simply commented with a head exploding and fire emojis.

Ratajkowski joins a handful of celebrities who have taken to their social media platforms to share what they've been up to while social distancing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jack Black recently showed off his dance moves on TikTok, while Ellen DeGeneres has been dialing her celeb pals and posting the conversations to Instagram, and other stars -- including Pink and Blake Shelton -- have been showing off their at-home haircuts.