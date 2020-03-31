Jack Black dances shirtless in cowboy hats and boots: 'Quarantine Dance'

Jack Black is spending his time dancing during self-isolation.

The 50-year-old star recently created a TikTok account -- and his first video has set the Internet ablaze.

In the post shared on Sunday, Black is seen shirtless, rocking a pair of black cowboy boots and a tan cowboy hat.

Throughout the clip, the "Jumanji: The Next Level" actor shows off his impressive moves, twirling around and delivering multiple kicks before accidentally losing his hat toward the very end.

Black concludes his dance by putting his face right into the camera and playfully sticking his tongue out.

"Quarantine Dance #reallifeathome #distancedance #happyathome #boredathome ✂️ @taylor," he captioned the video, which was also shared on his Instagram page.

Black's famous friends immediately flooded his comments, praising the star's hilarious performance.

"Holy no. Just perfection. Nailed it. I didn't even see the hat come off," Jimmy Fallon wrote.

"Literally just spent the last 10 minutes watching this on a loop," Justin Long admitted, adding: "That's like a solid 4 or 5 non-quarantine minutes."

Seth Green said: "The content I'm here for, thanks."

Black joins a handful of celebrities who have taken to their social media platforms to encourage social distancing, while also sharing what they've been up to.

Ellen DeGeneres has been dialing her celeb pals and posting the conversations to Instagram, while stars like Pink and Blake Shelton have been showing off their at-home haircuts.